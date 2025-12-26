What Kyle Whittingham To Michigan Would Mean For Oregon's Big Ten Standing

With Michigan still searching for a coach following the firing of Sherrone Moore, a former Pac-12 rival of Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks has emerged as a potential candidate to lead the Wolverines next season. Former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has become the focus of Michigan’s coaching search, according to ESPN’s Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel.

After a successful 21 seasons with the Utes, Whittingham stepped down as Utah’s coach following a 10-2 regular season that featured losses to No. 4 Texas Tech and No. 12 BYU, the two teams that played for the Big 12 Championship. Whittingham collected a 117-88 coaching record and went 11-6 in bowl games with Utah

Sep 13, 2025; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

During his tenure as coach, the Utes were in three conferences: the Mountain West, Pac-12, and Big 12. Whittingham won three conference championships with Utah, including back-to-back Pac-12 titles in 2021 and 2022. Whittingham and the Utes also won the Mountain West championship in 2008, a season that featured an undefeated 13-0 season, concluding with a Sugar Bowl victory over Alabama.

Whittingham’s success and leadership with Utah could help the Michigan football program get back on track next season, if he takes the job. Michigan, under former coaches Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore, has been the center of several scandals over the last few seasons.

Whittingham taking over the program would create a culture change that the Wolverines desperately need. Michigan's hiring of Whittingham could reshape the Big Ten race next season and present a challenge for the Oregon Ducks.

Dan Lanning's Recent Matchups Against Kyle Whittingham

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks with Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham before a game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images | Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

During their time in the Pac-12, Oregon and Utah faced off twice since Dan Lanning became Oregon’s coach in 2022. Lanning is currently 2-0 against Whittingham, as both times they faced off, Oregon and Utah were top-15 ranked teams.

MORE: Big Ten Team Emerges as Dark Horse in National Championship Odds

MORE: Oregon Ducks Could Steal Another Transfer Portal Player From USC Trojans

MORE: Oregon Fans Won't Like ESPN's Score Prediction For Texas Tech vs. Ducks

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Next season, Michigan will travel to Eugene to take on Oregon. If Whittingham takes the Wolverines' coaching position, he’ll face off against Lanning for a third time in what could be a pivotal Big Ten matchup with CFP implications. The last time Whittingham visited Autzen Stadium to play Oregon with Utah was in 2022, where the Ducks defeated the Utes 20-17.

Lanning's Respect For Whittingham's Coaching Leadership

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning smiles during the third quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

During their two meetings in 2022 and 2023, Lanning was impressed by Whittingham's leadership in coaching Utah’s football program. Before Utah’s 35-6 home loss to Oregon in 2023, Lanning credited Whittingham and his coaching staff’s ability to adjust and overcome significant injuries to their team.

Before Moore’s firing, Michigan finished the regular season with a 9-3 record and went 7-2 in the Big Ten. Whittingham could arrive at Michigan with high expectations to reach the College Football Playoff, and Oregon will be one of the teams on the Wolverines' schedule that will be standing in the way of that goal.

This season, Oregon is one of the eight remaining teams in the CFP and is currently preparing to play No. 4 Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1. Despite how their CFP run ends this season, the Ducks are still expected to be one of the top Big Ten teams under the leadership of Lanning.

Recommended Articles