Lee Corso Health Update: Missing College Gameday Show? Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks are hosting ESPN’s College Gameday Saturday when they play the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. It will be Oregons’ 12th time hosting the wildly popular pregame show since it started. The Ducks have an 8-3 record when College GameDay comes to town.
Unfortunately, Lee Corso, a staple of the show, will not be there per ESPN’s Rece Davis.
Lee Corso Missing Gameday in Eugene
Lee Corso will not be on the College Gameday Show Saturday at 6 am PST per ESPN’s Race Davis. Davis, the host of the show, spoke today on why cross would not be appearing in Eugene.
“He’s not going to be here this week. He’s doing better. He’s been a little bit under the weather for the last couple of week,” Davis said. “He said he was sorry he was missing his best friend, the Duck.”
Corso also missed the GameDay show last week in Berkeley, California for the Miami vs. Cal game.
The Iconic Lee Corso
Lee Corso is one of the most beloved figures in sports. The former college coach from 1958 to 1985 has turned into one of the universal faces in college football. Shortly after his coaching career, Corso was hired by ESPN for their “College Gameday Show” in 1987. Corso took that opportunity and ran with it.
The show travels around to different campuses every week, circling the biggest games for the week. Corso is most well known for his “mascot head picks.” When the show is wrapping up and the crew is picking the game of the host campus, Corso will put on the mascot head of the team he thinks will win. It’s a big hit and something every fan loves to watch. This tradition started in 1996, when Corso put on the Ohio State mascot, Brutus’s, head. From there, it took off.
Corso is also known for his “not so fast my friend” sang. This is typically said when he disagrees with someone else on the panel on a game prediction. It’s gold.
Over the past few seasons, Corso has been appearing less often on the show; missing weeks here and there.
Rece Davis: “I Love Dillon Gabriel”
Rece Davis also outlined his thoughts on the upcoming Oregon vs. Ohio State game.
“Oregon’s defense can cause some negative plays,” Davis said. “I love Dillon Gabriel. He’s sensational.”
Davis talked about how where Gabriel needs to be better if the Ducks want to pull off the win over the Buckeyes.
“Can’t throw interceptions from the 11-yard line. Can’t do it. He knows that,” Davis said. “As long as he executes the way he has through his career at UCF and Oklahoma…he’ll be fine.”
Gabriel may have gotten away with those red zone turnovers against UCLA and Michigan State, but Ohio State is a different beast.
“You can make them (those mistakes) against Sparty (Michigan State) and get away with it. You won’t live to tell about it against the Buckeyes.”
Davis' Challenge for Eugene
Rece Davis talked about the Eugene crowd for College Gameday.
“Oregon by and large has been the standard bearer, on the west coast, Cal might have taken the title last week,” Davis said. “Now, Oregon gets a chance to answer, so let’s see what they got.”
The guest picker announced for Saturday’s picks is Oregon alumni and actress Kaitlin Olson.
“She’s (Olson) a big star,” Davis said. “We want someone that’s entertaining, highly recognizable, that appreciates the show and the sport…We think she’ll be sensational.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Astronomical Ticket Prices, Hotel Costs
MORE: ESPN College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit Names Oregon Ducks' Campus His 'Favorite'
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Gives Exclusive Look Into Ohio State Prep: ‘Every Detail Matters’
MORE: Ohio State Coach Chip Kelly: 'I Didn't Build' Oregon Ducks Program
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Uniforms Release PHOTOS: 'Fly Era' Season Debut
MORE: How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
MORE: Denver Broncos Rookie Quarterback Bo Nix Heating Up: 'Consistency Is Key'