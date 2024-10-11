Ducks Digest

Lee Corso Health Update: Missing College Gameday Show? Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

The Oregon Ducks are hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes and College Gameday on Saturday. The iconic Lee Corso will not be there for the show, host Rece Davis announced Friday.

Cory Pappas

ESPN s Lee Corso holds a duck at the University of Oregon as ESPN s College GameDay comes to Eugene ahead of the Ducks top-10 matchup against the UCLA Bruins Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. News College Gameday
ESPN s Lee Corso holds a duck at the University of Oregon as ESPN s College GameDay comes to Eugene ahead of the Ducks top-10 matchup against the UCLA Bruins Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. News College Gameday / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks are hosting ESPN’s College Gameday Saturday when they play the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. It will be Oregons’ 12th time hosting the wildly popular pregame show since it started. The Ducks have an 8-3 record when College GameDay comes to town.

Unfortunately, Lee Corso, a staple of the show, will not be there per ESPN’s Rece Davis.

ESPN s Lee Corso holds a duck at the University of Oregon as ESPN s College GameDay comes to Eugene ahead of the Du
ESPN s Lee Corso holds a duck at the University of Oregon as ESPN s College GameDay comes to Eugene ahead of the Ducks top-10 matchup against the UCLA Bruins Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. News College Gameday / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lee Corso Missing Gameday in Eugene 

Lee Corso will not be on the College Gameday Show Saturday at 6 am PST per ESPN’s Race Davis. Davis, the host of the show, spoke today on why cross would not be appearing in Eugene.

“He’s not going to be here this week. He’s doing better. He’s been a little bit under the weather for the last couple of week,” Davis said. “He said he was sorry he was missing his best friend, the Duck.”

Corso also missed the GameDay show last week in Berkeley, California for the Miami vs. Cal game. 

The Iconic Lee Corso

Lee Corso is one of the most beloved figures in sports. The former college coach from 1958 to 1985 has turned into one of the universal faces in college football. Shortly after his coaching career, Corso was hired by ESPN for their “College Gameday Show” in 1987. Corso took that opportunity and ran with it.

The show travels around to different campuses every week, circling the biggest games for the week. Corso is most well known for his “mascot head picks.” When the show is wrapping up and the crew is picking the game of the host campus, Corso will put on the mascot head of the team he thinks will win. It’s a big hit and something every fan loves to watch. This tradition started in 1996, when Corso put on the Ohio State mascot, Brutus’s, head. From there, it took off. 

Corso is also known for his “not so fast my friend” sang. This is typically said when he disagrees with someone else on the panel on a game prediction. It’s gold.

Over the past few seasons, Corso has been appearing less often on the show; missing weeks here and there.

Rece Davis: “I Love Dillon Gabriel”

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a pass during warmups as the Ducks host the Spartans Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at A
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a pass during warmups as the Ducks host the Spartans Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rece Davis also outlined his thoughts on the upcoming Oregon vs. Ohio State game.

“Oregon’s defense can cause some negative plays,” Davis said. “I love Dillon Gabriel. He’s sensational.”

Davis talked about how where Gabriel needs to be better if the Ducks want to pull off the win over the Buckeyes.

“Can’t throw interceptions from the 11-yard line. Can’t do it. He knows that,” Davis said. “As long as he executes the way he has through his career at UCF and Oklahoma…he’ll be fine.”

Gabriel may have gotten away with those red zone turnovers against UCLA and Michigan State, but Ohio State is a different beast.

“You can make them (those mistakes) against Sparty (Michigan State) and get away with it. You won’t live to tell about it against the Buckeyes.”

Davis' Challenge for Eugene

Rece Davis talked about the Eugene crowd for College Gameday. 

“Oregon by and large has been the standard bearer, on the west coast, Cal might have taken the title last week,” Davis said. “Now, Oregon gets a chance to answer, so let’s see what they got.” 

The guest picker announced for Saturday’s picks is Oregon alumni and actress Kaitlin Olson.

“She’s (Olson) a big star,” Davis said. “We want someone that’s entertaining, highly recognizable, that appreciates the show and the sport…We think she’ll be sensational. 

MORE: Oregon Ducks Vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Astronomical Ticket Prices, Hotel Costs

MORE: ESPN College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit Names Oregon Ducks' Campus His 'Favorite'

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Gives Exclusive Look Into Ohio State Prep: ‘Every Detail Matters’

MORE: Ohio State Coach Chip Kelly: 'I Didn't Build' Oregon Ducks Program

MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Uniforms Release PHOTOS: 'Fly Era' Season Debut

MORE: How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel

MORE: Denver Broncos Rookie Quarterback Bo Nix Heating Up: 'Consistency Is Key'

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Home/Football