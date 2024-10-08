Oregon Ducks' College GameDay Celebrity Guest Picker Revealed: Actress Kaitlin Olson
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks' guest picker for ESPN's College GameDay in Eugene will be actress Kaitlin Olson. The No. 3 Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at 4:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium.
Born in Portland, Oregon, Olson is a University of Oregon graduate (1997.) She moved to Los Angeles after earning her bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts to pursue acting. Olson is best known for playing Deandra "Sweet Dee" Reynolds on the FX comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005–present).
This will be College GameDay's 12th all-time appearance in Eugene, and its first since 2022. The Ducks hold an 8-3 record when College GameDay is in town, including a 45-30 win over No. 9 UCLA back in 2022. New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu was the guest picker that show.
The Oregon Duck was the guest picker in 2014 and will definitely be making an appearance during College GameDay, but not as the guest picker. Phil Knight was the guest picker back in 2009 when the Oregon Ducks beat the USC Trojans, 47-20. He doesn't make public appearances too often anymore.
Should Braden Pape come back? As a four-year-old in 2012, he was the guest picker when Oregon lost to Stanford in overtime, 17-14. Lee Corso came up with memorable line "Not so fast, midget!" during that College GameDay. The moment will live on forever.
College GameDay features host Rece Davis who is joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, along with college football insider Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims. "Stanford" Steve Coughlin is the show's sports betting analyst.
Actor Ty Burrell did a fantastic job as the College GameDay guest picker back in 2023 when the Oregon Ducks destroyed the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City, 35-6.
Make sure to have the coffee ready as it's going to be an early Saturday morning. College GameDay starts at 6 a.m. PT and runs until 9 a.m. PT. The pit opens at 3:30 a.m. PT, and fans can line up early.
MORE: What Ohio State QB Will Howard Said About Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Dillon Gabriel
MORE: EXCLUSIVE Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Addresses Facing Former Coach Chip Kelly, Ohio State
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning: What Chip Kelly 'Doesn’t Get Enough Credit For'
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: 'Tough' Dillon Gabriel Injury Update After Michigan State
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State: ESPN College GameDay Visiting Eugene
MORE: Everything Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith Said About Oregon Ducks