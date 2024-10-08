Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' College GameDay Celebrity Guest Picker Revealed: Actress Kaitlin Olson

The Oregon Ducks' guest picker for ESPN's College GameDay in Eugene will be actress Kaitlin Olson. The No. 3 Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at 4:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium. Kirk Herbstreit says Eugene is his favorite college town.

Arden Cravalho

Jan 15, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kaitlin Olson at the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Kevork Djansezian-USA TODAY / Kevork Djansezian-USA TODAY
In this story:

EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks' guest picker for ESPN's College GameDay in Eugene will be actress Kaitlin Olson. The No. 3 Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at 4:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium.

Born in Portland, Oregon, Olson is a University of Oregon graduate (1997.) She moved to Los Angeles after earning her bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts to pursue acting. Olson is best known for playing Deandra "Sweet Dee" Reynolds on the FX comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005–present).

Jan 15, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kaitlin Olson at the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Kevork Djansezian-USA TODAY / Kevork Djansezian-USA TODAY

This will be College GameDay's 12th all-time appearance in Eugene, and its first since 2022. The Ducks hold an 8-3 record when College GameDay is in town, including a 45-30 win over No. 9 UCLA back in 2022. New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu was the guest picker that show.

Sabrina Ionescu takes the stage as a guest picker on ESPN s College GameDay in Eugene ahead of the Ducks top-10 matchup against the UCLA Bruins Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. News College Gameday / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oregon Duck was the guest picker in 2014 and will definitely be making an appearance during College GameDay, but not as the guest picker. Phil Knight was the guest picker back in 2009 when the Oregon Ducks beat the USC Trojans, 47-20. He doesn't make public appearances too often anymore.

Should Braden Pape come back? As a four-year-old in 2012, he was the guest picker when Oregon lost to Stanford in overtime, 17-14. Lee Corso came up with memorable line "Not so fast, midget!" during that College GameDay. The moment will live on forever.

Nike co-founder Phil Knight attends the Texas Tech-Oregon non-conference football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

College GameDay features host Rece Davis who is joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, along with college football insider Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims. "Stanford" Steve Coughlin is the show's sports betting analyst.

Actor Ty Burrell did a fantastic job as the College GameDay guest picker back in 2023 when the Oregon Ducks destroyed the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City, 35-6.

Make sure to have the coffee ready as it's going to be an early Saturday morning. College GameDay starts at 6 a.m. PT and runs until 9 a.m. PT. The pit opens at 3:30 a.m. PT, and fans can line up early.

ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

