Legendary Coach Nick Saban Addresses Oregon Ducks' Biggest Strengths
The Oregon Ducks' impressive win over the Ohio State Buckeyes earned the praise of legendary coach Nick Saban. Saban is a seven-time national championship-winning coach with the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide.
Saban discussed the Oregon vs. Ohio State game on the Pat McAfee Show Friday.
Nick Saban Impressed By Oregon Ducks
Pat McAfee asked Nick Saban what he thought of the Oregon vs. Ohio State game.
“I was really impressed by Oregon, especially their offense,” Saban said.
Oregon put up 32 points on a Buckeyes defense that had given up an average of 6 points per game through their previous five games.
“I was really impressed with Oregon the way they played on defense against a great Ohio State offensive team with a lot of weapons,” Saban said. “And then the way Oregon, just sort of picked Ohio State apart. They didn’t affect the quarterback in any way, and he had time, but they didn’t ever pressure.”
Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel didn’t seem phased by the Ohio State defense and threw for 341 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
Saban seemed critical of the way the Buckeyes approached the game on the defensive side of the ball, citing that Ohio State never tried to bring pressure.
“It was just a four-guy rush. That’s kind of an antiquated way to play defense,” Saban said. “I’m not being critical of somebody’s philosophy at Ohio State, but there’s so much four-man rush simulated pressure still able to play the coverages that you play. Drop different people, rush somebody that I supposed to be dropping, drop somebody that is supposed to be rushing, and these things are ways to get pressure without giving up anything.”
If Ohio State were to meet Oregon again, maybe they will take some advice from the 7-time champion coach. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel was not sacked once the whole game, even against a loaded Buckeyes defensive line.
Ducks Get Ready For Their Next Challenge
The Ducks have to move on from Ohio State quickly and get ready for a road game against the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday night at 5 p.m. PT on FOX. There is a long history in college football of teams coming off a big victory, only to lose the next week to a team inferior to the one they just beat.
This just happened earlier in the season when Alabama knocked off No. 2 Georgia in an epic game. The following week, Alabama went on the road to Vanderbilt as a 20-plus point favorite and lost. Vanderbilt won their first game over Alabama since 1984, their first-ever win over a top-five opponent.
Purdue is 1-5 but played much better in their last game. The Ducks must remain focused if they want to improve to 7-0 on the season.
