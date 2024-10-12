Ducks Digest

Nick Saban's Advice for Oregon Ducks to Beat The Ohio State Buckeyes

Nick Saban is offering some advice to the Oregon Ducks ahead of their matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks look to upset Ryan Day's Buckeyes.

Zach Dimmitt

Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban walks onto the field before a game between the Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban walks onto the field before a game between the Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / William McLelland-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban knows a thing or two about winning games, and the No. 3 Oregon Ducks might want to listen to his latest advice ahead of Saturday's matchup against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium.

During an appearance Friday on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show," Saban shared that the key for Oregon to beat the Buckeyes is to emphasize running the ball.

"To beat Ohio State you've gotta be able to run the ball," Saban told McAfee. "The last six games they've lost, the other team ran for more than they did, cause they're gonna try to run the ball. So if you can control the line of scrimmage you got a chance. Now can Oregon do that? Can they match up up front? That's gonna be the big question."

Jordan James
Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) runs past UCLA Bruins linebacker Kain Medrano (20) during the fourth quarter at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

McAfee then brought up that some of the new Big Ten teams from the west coast have struggled to match the physicality that the conference tends to present. However, Saban thinks that Oregon is one of the teams that's equipped to handle this ground-and-pound style.

"They're one of them," Saban said of the Ducks. " ... To me, that's the big question because the big question for Oregon going into the season was is the offensive line going to be able to overcome the issues. Now, they have overcome some of the issues from the first couple of games, (not) giving up sacks, being able to run the ball more effectively. But to be able to do it against Ohio State, now that's another question that needs to be answered. We'll soon find out."

Saban then pointed to the lack of "big people" on the west coast compared to the midwest and southeast. He thinks that this can sometimes give the Big Ten and advantage from a physicality standpoint.

Nick Saba
Coach Nick Saban leads the Crimson Tide onto the field before Bama's 30-16 victory over LSU in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama has decided to rename the field in honor of Saban. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

"But I think the big thing about the west coast -- and I've always felt this way -- you got to import big people," Saban said. "There's not enough big people on the west coast, talking about interior linemen, unless they come from Hawaii or Samoa or someplace because they just don't have the kind of big people that we have in the midwest and the southeast."

If the Ducks want to come away with a massive win at home. they might have to rely on running back Jordan James, who's tallied 88 carries for 552 yards and six touchdowns so far this season. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks hope to upset Ryan Day's Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 4:30 p.m. PT.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Astronomical Ticket Prices, Hotel Costs

MORE: ESPN College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit Names Oregon Ducks' Campus His 'Favorite'

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Gives Exclusive Look Into Ohio State Prep: ‘Every Detail Matters’

MORE: Ohio State Coach Chip Kelly: 'I Didn't Build' Oregon Ducks Program

MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Uniforms Release PHOTOS: 'Fly Era' Season Debut

MORE: How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel

MORE: Denver Broncos Rookie Quarterback Bo Nix Heating Up: 'Consistency Is Key'

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is a journalist contributing to the Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies on SI websites. Dimmitt I graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2022 with a Bachelors degree in Journalism.

Home/Football