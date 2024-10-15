Kirk Herbstreit Ranks Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning After Beating Ohio State Buckeyes

Here are my top performing coaches of WEEK 7:



Dan Lanning @oregonfootball

Blake Baker DC @LSUfootball

Kenny Dillingham @ASUFootball

James Franklin @PennStateFball

Tim Lester OC @HawkeyeFootball

Jon Heacock DC @CycloneFB

Kalani Sitake BYU @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/vv5Bh0OQPI