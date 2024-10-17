Oregon Ducks Recruiting Chance To Flip Five-Star Kansas State Commit Linkon Cure?
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks' win over Ohio State on Oct. 12 is still causing ripples in the recruiting world. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks coaching staff have been in hot pursuit for the No. 2 tight end in the class of 2025 and their win over the Buckeyes improved their case as they look to flip the five star prospect.
Kansas State tight end commit Linkon Cure told On3 over the weekend that despite his commitment to the Wildcats, the Oregon coaching staff has been pushing heavily for Kansas native.
“Oregon has had consistent contact with me and my family,” Cure told On3. “They keep showing me love and support, which I greatly appreciate. They are doing a lot for me.”
Cure said that despite his firm commitment to the Wildcats, Oregon still remains on his mind.
“Everything about Oregon keeps them on my radar. I love that place and always will have love for it," Cure said. "It could’ve been a very good place for me for personal reasons.”
Cure took an official visit to Eugene back in early June. According to On3, he is strongly considering taking a visit to Oregon on Nov. 9, when the Ducks take on Maryland at Autzen.
However, Kansas State fans shouldn't fret too much, Cure also spoke at length about his commitment to the Wildcats.
“I get continuous support from the fans and I feel like that is where I can have an impact on a larger scale than football. I feel like my commitment is pretty strong. K-State is an amazing program and place. I took a lot of time and really thought through my process to come down to a decision.”
Earlier this month, Cure made an appearance on KCSN's Verbal Commitment podcast and discussed where Oregon stands in his recruitment..
"Even on that official visit before going into K-State, it was Oregon at that point. They made it clear to me and it was clear with myself too. It was a tough decision," Cure said.
Cure has led Goodland to a 4-2 record and has done it all for the Cowboys this season. Despite being listed as a tight end, Cure is the second leading rusher on the squad. He's taken 29 carries for 191 yards and five touchdowns. Cure leads the team in receptions and receving yards with 33 catches and 568 yards. With 10 receiving touchdowns, he also leads the team with 15 total touchdowns.
