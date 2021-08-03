Live Updates: Oregon Football Media Day

Hear from Mario Cristobal, Verone McKinley and Johnny Johnson ahead of fall camp.

Football is right around the corner and we're at Autzen Stadium to hear from the Ducks.

Follow Max Torres and Reid Tingley on Twitter for more updates live from the event.

Mario Cristobal will meet with the media at 12:30

Live updates

Mario Cristobal

Oregon football will begin fall camp on Friday August 6

Mario Cristobal names Anthony Brown leader in quarterback competition

Sean Dollars "coming along very well."

Jaylen Smith "close to being full go."



Cristobal talked about why this fall camp will be so competitive. "Talent acquisition and player development has taken its course."

Cristobal talked about why the Ducks didn't bring in a transfer this offseason, saying that "you use it how you need to to build your roster. The players available didn't quite fit what we needed."

Offensive line rotation: "As many as are capable of playing. You don't put a cap on it."

116 players will be at fall camp.

On losing ISM from a leadership: "Whenever you lose or gain people it's good for the person and good for the program.

On TE position: "these are a lot of big bodies. They play so many downs and do so many things. They can all control the C gap, stretch the field in the pass game, they all do a great job on special teams."

Terrance Ferguson and Moliki Matavao are both in the 250, 260-pound range.

Wide receiver Johnny Johnson

Freshmen wide receivers: "They've shown a lot in spring, they're hungry, there's more to come."

Moorhead's offense has implemented more shots and trickery

Anthony Brown has taken on more of a leadership role this year

On fans being back in the stadium: "That's probably the biggest thing we missed last year. There's no stadium like Autzen I'm excited."

Safety Verone McKinley

"Things here are just super authentic. Having that family environment and being able to have conversations outside of football."

"Steve Stephens has honed in on his playbook. He's preparing and he's ready to go."

