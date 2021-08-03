Live Updates: Oregon Football Media Day
Football is right around the corner and we're at Autzen Stadium to hear from the Ducks.
Mario Cristobal will meet with the media at 12:30
Live updates
Mario Cristobal
- Oregon football will begin fall camp on Friday August 6
- Mario Cristobal names Anthony Brown leader in quarterback competition
- Sean Dollars "coming along very well."
- Jaylen Smith "close to being full go."
- Cristobal talked about why this fall camp will be so competitive. "Talent acquisition and player development has taken its course."
- Cristobal talked about why the Ducks didn't bring in a transfer this offseason, saying that "you use it how you need to to build your roster. The players available didn't quite fit what we needed."
- Offensive line rotation: "As many as are capable of playing. You don't put a cap on it."
- 116 players will be at fall camp.
- On losing ISM from a leadership: "Whenever you lose or gain people it's good for the person and good for the program.
- On TE position: "these are a lot of big bodies. They play so many downs and do so many things. They can all control the C gap, stretch the field in the pass game, they all do a great job on special teams."
- Terrance Ferguson and Moliki Matavao are both in the 250, 260-pound range.
Wide receiver Johnny Johnson
- Freshmen wide receivers: "They've shown a lot in spring, they're hungry, there's more to come."
- Moorhead's offense has implemented more shots and trickery
- Anthony Brown has taken on more of a leadership role this year
- On fans being back in the stadium: "That's probably the biggest thing we missed last year. There's no stadium like Autzen I'm excited."
Safety Verone McKinley
- "Things here are just super authentic. Having that family environment and being able to have conversations outside of football."
- "Steve Stephens has honed in on his playbook. He's preparing and he's ready to go."
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon Football Media Day
