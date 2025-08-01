Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert's NFL Top-100 Ranking Receives Mixed Reaction
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert enters his sixth year in the NFL coming off one of his most efficient seasons as a pro.
Despite being considered one of the top quarterbacks in the league, the NFL ranked the former Oregon Duck as the No. 56 player on its Top 100 list. The ranking was an improvement on his No. 75 spot a year ago, but many fans still weren’t happy with where he was listed.
The official Los Angeles Chargers social media account even posted, “Not where we had him, but ok.”
The quarterback played 17 games in 2024 with a 65.9 percent completion. He threw for 23 touchdowns and 3,870 yards, while also recording two rushing touchdowns. Herbert was 11th in the league in quarterback rating and ranked sixth among quarterbacks in yards per attempt when not pressured.
The NFL.com list noted that his three interceptions last season made him the third player in league history to have 400-plus passing attempts with three or less picks, with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers being the other two.
“Under the first year of head coach Jim Harbaugh's leadership, Herbert thrived, putting an injury-stunted 2023 season behind him to finish with what could be considered his most efficient season to date and elevating him in this year's Top 100 ranking,” Coral Smith wrote on NFL.com.
But there were still 55 other players who were ranked above Herbert. Several fans went to social media in disagreement calling the ranking “disrespectful” or that he’ll “be top 10 by the end of the season.”
While Herbert has yet to achieve postseason success (he’s only reached the playoffs twice and lost both games), Smith wrote that the Chargers’ issues weren’t due to the man under center. Los Angeles coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier this week that Herbert’s limitation is those he relies on.
“This is from the heart. This is the truth. Justin Herbert’s biggest weakness is all of those that he’s counting on on offense — coaches, offensive line, playmakers, receivers, running backs — to get up to his level,” Harbaugh said. “I wake up every day to try to get to his level.”
Other NFL fans disagreed with his ranking, saying he should be lower because of his lack of success in the postseason. Herbert threw four interceptions in the Chargers' playoff loss to the Houston Texans, which was more than the rest of the season combined.
Chargers fans have been vocal about wanting a stronger supporting cast for Herbert throughout his professional career. Outside of his impressive production, he’s showed in his collegiate career with the Ducks that he can lead a team to success. In 2019, Herbert helped Oregon to a Pac-12 Championship victory and Rose Bowl win.
The Los Angeles franchise made big moves in the offseason to bolster its roster. Some believe that 2025 could finally be the season that the team breaks out in the postseason. If Herbert shows out in the playoffs, he may very well be within the top-50 or higher this time next summer.