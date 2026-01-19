Bo Nix Joins Justin Herbert In Rare NFL Quarterback Company

After the Oregon football season came to a conclusion, many Ducks fans turned their attention to the NFL Playoffs, with former quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Bo Nix making the postseason.

Nix helped the Denver Broncos to their first conference championship in a decade. His impressive performance in the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills included another deep touchdown pass – one that tied him with Herbert for most in the NFL since the start of last season.

Former Oregon Quarterbacks See NFL Success

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks on after winning the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Bo Nix's 29-yard TD pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey is Nix's 18th career deep TD pass (including playoffs), tied for most in the NFL since the start of last season (w/Herbert).



🔹 Air Distance: 44.8 yds

🔹 Comp Probability: 30.6%#BUFvsDEN | #BroncosCountrypic.twitter.com/2ueI53YFJY — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 17, 2026

Nix threw a 29-yard touchdown pass with less than 30 seconds left in the first half against Buffalo. It was his 18th deep touchdown pass since the start of last season, including the postseason.

The Broncos squeezed past the Bills 33-30 in overtime, with the help of Nix’s heroics. He threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns. Nix also completed a 26-yard touchdown pass with under a minute left on the clock to give Denver the lead before Buffalo ended up forcing overtime.

Herbert led the Los Angeles Chargers to the playoffs, but didn’t see the same type of success in their first postseason game. The Chargers lost to the New England Patriots 16-3 in the wild card without a touchdown from Herbert and the offense.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) scrambles during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

But both Herbert and Nix proved themselves as two of the league’s top quarterbacks this season. Herbert finished with 28 total touchdowns and 3,727 passing yards in his sixth season. Nix recorded 30 total touchdowns and 3,931 passing yards in his second season through the Divisional Round.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota join Nix and Hebert as the former Ducks quarterbacks in the NFL. Oregon is turning into a hub for future pro quarterbacks under coach Dan Lanning, with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore anticipated to be the third quarterback in the Lanning era to go to the NFL in 2027.

MORE: Quarterback Dylan Raiola Could Use Oregon to Reverse a Troubling Trend

MORE: Oregon Transfer Quarterback Austin Novosad Finds Surprising New Home

MORE: Ranking Oregon's Top Transfer Portal Additions

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Denver Broncos Look to Head to the Super Bowl with Bo Nix Sidelined

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after winning an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nix set up the game-winning field goal in overtime to send the Broncos to the AFC Championship. Broncos fans breathed a sigh of relief after the victory, but their celebration quickly turned to panic.

The Broncos' starting quarterback fractured his ankle during the final drive, which Denver coach Sean Payton revealed after the game. Nix will miss the remainder of the postseason, and backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham is set to start in his place.

No Oregon Ducks quarterback has ever started on a Super Bowl-winning team in NFL history. That trend will stay the same through at least this season with Nix sidelined, even if the Broncos do end up winning it all.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This isn’t the first time that Nix has dealt with an ankle injury.

"He’s such a strong, faith-based guy," Payton said after the game. "He’s sitting in the hallway with his family and coming over, and we’re all talking to him. He knows that God’s got a plan for him, and he said he had (a broken ankle) in high school, and then he said he had one at Auburn."

He bounced back from injuries in college after transferring to Oregon. Nix ended up the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and a Heisman Trophy finalist after two years with the Ducks.