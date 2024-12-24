Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert on Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: 'Incredible Job'
The Oregon Ducks are competing in the Rose Bowl Game, and it will have been five years since current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert led Oregon to victory over Wisconsin with three rushing touchdowns in Pasadena. In his senior year, a kid from Eugene led Ducks to a 28-27 win over the Badgers on Jan. 1, 2020.
On New Year's Day, 2025, Oregon is led by coach Dan Lanning in his third year with the Ducks. They will face the Ohio State Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day, a rematch after Oregon beat the Buckeyes 32-31 in Autzen Stadium in October.
"I think it's such a huge opportunity for those guys and they've definitely earned it," said Herbert when asked about this year's Rose Bowl. "To be able to watch Oregon dominate all year like that. The way they go about their business, coach Lanning has done an incredible job there. It's what Eugene, it's what that community deserved."
Oregon will return to the Rose Bowl to face the Ohio State Buckeyes in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup, and the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback has kept an eye on his former college team.
"I'm so happy that they've been able to go through that. You want to play in these games. These are the great opportunities that you look forward to, that you dream about, so I'm really excited to watch them," said Herbert.
Back on New Year's Day in 2020, Herbert won the Offensive Player of the Game Award with his three rushing touchdowns. He completed 70 percent of his passes and threw for 138 against Wisconsin. The Defensive MVP of the game was another Oregon-native, safety Brady Breeze.
"I wish it wasn't over," Herbert said after winning the Rose Bowl. "This has been the best four years of my life. I've been honored to be a part of this team."
Will Herbert be in Pasadena to make the game? He said it's not likely because of the Los Angeles Chargers' practice schedule. However, the Chargers can clinch their spot in the playoff with a win over the New England Patriots on Saturday, Dec. 28, a few days before the Rose Bowl.
The Chargers currently hold the second spot in the AFC Wild Card Race behind the Baltimore Ravens, and they own the tiebreaker over the Denver Broncos by beating them twice in the regular season.
Most recently, Herbert led Los Angeles to a win over fellow Oregon Duck quarterback Denver Broncos rookie Bo Nix on Thursday Nigh Football. Like the Chargers, if Nix and the Broncos can beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, they clinch a postseason berth.
Los Angeles concludes the regular season against in Las Vegas against the Raiders on Jan. 5.
