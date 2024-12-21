Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert To Break NFL Record Set By Payton Manning?

Justin Herbert used play action on a career-high 47.2% of his dropbacks against Denver, finishing 12 of 15 for 155 yards with a play fake.



This season, Herbert ranks 2nd in the NFL in passing yards on play action (1,339), fewer than only Jared Goff (1,539).



Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/8Ji0sG5lsm