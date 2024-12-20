Denver Broncos Rookie Bo Nix 'Frustrated' After Loss to Justin Herbert, L.A. Chargers
The Denver Broncos and rookie quarterback Bo Nix went on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in SoFi Stadium for Thursday Night Football in a game featuring two former Oregon Ducks at quarterback. In what was an opportunity to clinch a spot in the playoffs for the first time since the Broncos won the Super Bowl in 2015, Denver blew a 21-10 lead and ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert 34-27. The Broncos are now 1-6 against teams with a winning record and 1-5 in one-score games.
At 9-6, the loss now drops the Broncos to third place in the AFC West and the Broncos are now in danger of potentially missing the postseason altogether should they lose their next two games to the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix now has more pressure on his shoulders than arguably any quarterback in the league.
“Just frustrated. The difference in our two games with them has been seven points and just got to find a way to get the ball in the end zone one more time. That’s the frustrating part, the margin of error is one touchdown,” said Broncos quarterback Bo Nix after the game.
Nix was 29 of 40 passing for 263 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and zero turnovers. Nix also added 25 rushing yards in three attempts. However, this game was the tale of two halves. Nix was 15 of 21 for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the opening half. The Broncos led 21-13 at halftime. The second half and particularly the fourth quarter was suboptimal for Nix as the Denver offense could only muster six points and Nix missed on a handful of deep passes that could’ve changed the game.
16 of Nix’s 29 passing completions came within one yard, at or behind the line of scrimmage. Only three passes completed all night were at or beyond ten yards of the line of scrimmage. This isn’t exactly a new development for a Sean Payton offense, but the frequency is costing the Broncos in big moments.
They’re predictable after their opening script of plays. Nix, for everything he does well, is still a rookie and doesn’t appear to have the supreme arm talent or athleticism to consistently bail the Broncos out of bad situations. Not many quarterbacks are that naturally gifted. If the run game isn’t able to be efficient, which it wasn’t after the first couple of drives, it’s not a surprise that the production falls off a cliff.
“Good and bad, we left some opportunities out there. First three drives, 21 points, and then kind of stalled. Only three the rest of the game. We’ve got to look at why that was the case,” Nix continued.
The Denver Broncos’ offense has scored 160 points in their last five games. That is their highest-scoring five-game stretch in over a decade, since Weeks 6-10 of the '14 season. Nix’s touchdown to turnover ratio in the red zone is 21 to one. There are encouraging signs for Nix, Payton, and the offense, but against average to good teams, it just hasn’t been good enough.
“Fortunately, we’ve got another part of the season. You’ve got to go out there and do it again. We found way to just almost beat ourselves tonight, we just had so many opportunities and didn’t capitalize,” Nix wrapped.
The good news? There are two more opportunities to get this right. The harsh news? Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes are waiting.
