Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay Compares Terrance Ferguson To Travis Kelce, Chris Cooley
The Los Angeles Rams almost drafted former Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Rams general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay are confident they got a playmaker in Ferguson, who McVay compared to NFL legendary tight ends Travis Kelce and Chris Cooley.
The Rams did trade their first round pick (No. 26) pick and third-round pick (No. 101) to the Atlanta Falcons, in turn receiving a 2025 second-round pick (No. 46), a 2025 seventh rounder (No. 242) and a 2026 first-round selection.
The Rams considered not making the trade to make sure they could select Ferguson, according to The Athletic. McVay was elated to draft the Duck with the 46th overall selection.
“He’s a stud, we’re very excited about him," McVay said. "He reminds me a lot of Chris Cooley. He's got some similar body mannerisms to Travis Kelce."
McVay coached Cooley in Washington and evaluated Kelce when he declared for the NFL Draft.
“Those are big, lofty comparisons,” McVay continued. “So I’m certainly not saying that he’s those guys yet. But there’s a lot of instincts. He plays with a change of pace when the ball gets in his hands. "I think he can play in the C (gap) area. He's moved around the formation. When things go off schedule, he shows what a great feel he has to find soft spots. I thought he and (former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel) had a great rapport."
Ferguson told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus that he studies Kelce's film often.
"It is really a blessing and really cool to be put in the same sentence as that guy," Ferguson told Amaranthus in October of 2024. "He's done a lot for the game and a lot for the position as tight ends go. But I've definitely watched a lot of his tape. He's a special, special player and he's really revolutionized tight end play."
"(Kelce) has really good wiggle at the top of his routes," Ferguson told Amaranthus. "He's very fluid in and out of cuts and he just he finds a soft spot in all the zones. Really what makes him special is after the catch. He's hard to take down. He's just he kind of moves like Gumby. He got a little wiggle to him and flow on all of his routes. So trying to take a little bit of that, but he's pretty special."
Ferguson is a great fit for Los Angeles as a weapon for quarterback Matthew Stafford. An explosive pass-catcher, Ferguson has the size and talent to be successful in the NFL. Ferguson joins a Rams tight end room that currently includes Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen.
The 6-5, 247-pound tight end has a competitive chip on his shoulder and considers himself as a 2025 NFL Draft “sleeper.”
During his NFL draft preparation, Ferguson focused on getting bigger, stronger and point of attack blocking.
“Obviously you're going against the freaks of the NFL, the elite of the elite,” Ferguson told Amaranthus. “So being able to be at your tip top shape and be as strong as you can, as fast as you can is very important.”
Ferguson's draft stock skyrocketed after a solid Senior Bowl performance and grabbing headlines at the NFL combine. Ferguson sprinted for the fastest 40-yard dash from a tight end (4.63-seconds) and highest vertical leap (39-inch) from a tight end.
Ferguson broke the Oregon all-time records for career receptions (134) and receiving touchdowns (16) by a tight end, and finished second all-time in career receiving yards (1,537) by a tight end. His Oregon legacy is etched deep in the history books as he takes his talents to the NFL.
In 2024 as a senior, Ferguson finished with 43 receptions for 591 yards and three touchdowns for the Big Ten champion Ducks. His 43 receptions in 2024 tied the program single-season record for catches by a tight end.
As a senior, Ferguson earned All-Big Ten third team (media) and as a junior he was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference first team (coaches)
Ferguson became the first Oregon tight end selected in the NFL Draft since David Paulson was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 240th pick in the seventh round of the 2012 draft.