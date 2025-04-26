Los Angeles Rams Exciting Super Bowl Odds After Drafting Terrance Ferguson
Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson was selected No. 46 overall in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday. Ferguson is now headed to team up with quarterback Matthew Stafford.
The Rams got a "sleeper" in the NFL Draft in Ferguson. He was the No. 4 tight end selected after the Chicago Bears took Colston Loveland (No. 10), the Indianapolis Colts took Tyler Warren (No. 14), and the New York Jets took Mason Taylor (No. 42).
Ferguson's contract is worth about $9.7 million over four years.
Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl Odds
The Los Angeles Rams have the sixth best Super Bowl odds at +1700 per FanDuel Sportsbook. The Rams are coming off a season in which they won the NFC West and made it to the Divisional round, whee they fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Expectations are high in Los Angeles in 2025.
The Rams are led by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and coach Sean McVay.
NFL Draft 'Sleeper'
The tight end from Littleton, Colorado, has a competitive chip on his shoulder and considers himself as a 2025 NFL Draft “sleeper.”
“I've seen that and people have said that. I definitely think I am (a sleeper),” Ferguson told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. “I think I don't get the credit I deserve for some of the stuff I did in my career. I played a lot of football at Oregon and I produced every year I was there.”
Ferguson's impressive production stands out as a major strength. He broke the Oregon all-time records for career receptions (134) and receiving touchdowns (16) by a tight end, and finished second all-time in career receiving yards (1,537) by a tight end.
“Being able to have the resume that I put out there, I do still feel like I am a sleeper. I think probably any good player would say that no matter where they're projected or what people say about them. It's just the competitive nature,” Ferguson continued.
Ferguson's College Career
Terrance Ferguson played all four of his collegiate season with the Oregon Ducks from 2021 through 2024. He signed with Oregon out of high school as a four-star recruit from Littleton, Colorado.
Ferguson improved each year he was in Eugene and ended up making two All-conference teams in his junior and senior seasons; First team All-Pac-12 in 2023 and Third-team All-Big Ten in 2024.
In his four years, Ferguson played 53 games and totaled 134 receptions, 1,537 receiving yards, and 16 touchdowns.
Ferguson's Combine Performance
Terrance Ferguson participated in the 2025 NFL Combine earlier this offseason. He was listed at 6-5, 247 pounds. Ferguson ran a 4.63 second 40-yard dash and a 1.55 second 10-yard split. Additionally, he had a vertical jump of 39 inches and a broad jump of 10 feet 2 inches.
NFL Next Gen Stats gives Ferguson a prospect grade of 6.17, which projects his to be a good back with the potential to develop into a starter. His overall combine score of 77 per Next Gen Stats rank him as the No. 6 tight end in the 2025 draft class.
NFL analyst Lance Zuerlein evaluated Ferguson. One of his biggest takeaways is that Ferguson, while being a productive pass catcher, needs to become a better blocker to reach his potential.
"Productive pass catcher with good size, but an alarming lack of tenacity and fire when it's time to run block...He has not shown enough technique or toughness to neutralize an NFL edge defender at the point of attack," Zuerlein said. "He might need to find the grit needed to compete against NFL tough guys as a run blocker to realize his full potential."