Los Angeles Rams Draft Terrance Ferguson: 5 Things To Know About Dangerous Tight End
The Los Angeles Rams drafted former Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson with the No. 46 overall selection of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ferguson's draft stock skyrocketed after a successful Senior Bowl and grabbing headlines at the NFL combine. Ferguson sprinted for the fastest 40-yard dash from a tight end (4.63-seconds) and highest vertical leap (39-inch) from a tight end.
The 6-5, 147-pound tight end has a competitive chip on his shoulder and considers himself as a 2025 NFL Draft “sleeper.”
“I've seen that and people have said that. I definitely think I am (a sleeper),” Ferguson told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. “I think I don't get the credit I deserve for some of the stuff I did in my career. I played a lot of football at Oregon and I produced every year I was there.”
“Being able to have the resume that I put out there, I do still feel like I am a sleeper. I think probably any good player would say that no matter where they're projected or what people say about them. It's just the competitive nature,” Ferguson continued.
Below are five things to know about Ferguson, including team fit, NFL comparisons, stats/accolades and notable quotes.
TEAM FIT
Ferguson is a great fit for Los Angeles as a weapon for quarterback Matthew Stafford. An explosive pass-catcher, Ferguson has the size and talent to be successful in the NFL. His athleticism and versatility stand out as strengths. Ferguson fits well in the Rams offense, specifically their zone blocking scheme and the play action off of it.
Ferguson joins a Rams tight end room that currently includes Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen.
"I think I showed a lot of people that I'm a better athlete than a lot of people thought, at the combine,” Ferguson said. “Something I wanted to show going through this process - I’m a versatile player who works hard and shows up in big moments. That's something I take pride in. So I think what (an NFL team) is getting (in me).”
During his NFL draft preparation, Ferguson has focused on getting bigger, stronger and point of attack blocking.
“Obviously you're going against the freaks of the NFL, the elite of the elite,” Ferguson told Amaranthus. “So being able to be at your tip top shape and be as strong as you can, as fast as you can is very important.”
NFL COMPARISON
Ferguson has been compared to Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Ferguson says he studies Kelce.
"(Kelce) has really good wiggle at the top of his routes," Ferguson told Amaranthus. "He's very fluid in and out of cuts and he just he finds a soft spot in all the zones. Really what makes him special is after the catch. He's hard to take down. He's just he kind of moves like Gumby. He got a little wiggle to him and flow on all of his routes. So trying to take a little bit of that, but he's pretty special."
STATS/ACCOLADES
A fan-favorite, Ferguson broke the Oregon all-time records for career receptions (134) and receiving touchdowns (16) by a tight end, and finished second all-time in career receiving yards (1,537) by a tight end. His Oregon legacy is etched deep in the history books as he takes his talents to the NFL.
In 2024, Ferguson reeled in 43 receptions for 591 yards and three touchdowns for the Big Ten champion Ducks. His 43 receptions in 2024 tied the program single-season record for catches by a tight end.
As a senior, Ferguson earned All-Big Ten third team (media) and as a junior he was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference first team (coaches)
Ferguson became the first Oregon tight end selected in the NFL Draft since David Paulson was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 240th pick in the seventh round of the 2012 draft.
PERSONAL
Ferguson and his fiance, Sophia, will be getting married this summer. The wedding will be in Denver at a ranch. With all the moving parts and intense draft prep, Ferguson calls Sophia "his rock." He proposed in July of 2024 in Telluride, Colorado.
Ferguson is from Littleton, Colorado and his family are Denver Broncos fans. However, Ferguson grew up rooting for the New Orleans Saints, led by coach Sean Payton. The first NFL jersey Ferguson ever owned was a gift from his uncle - of Saints legendary receiver Joe Horn.
Ferguson and Broncos quarterback Bo Nix are great friends and former Oregon teammates. The duo shined during the 2022 and 2023 season - finishing with 74 receptions for 805 yards and 11 touchdowns in those two seasons.
QUOTABLE
“It's kind of been surreal still,” Ferguson told Amaranthus. “I’m just like chugging through the process and I don't think I really took a moment to even think about that. I've been on countless Zooms, meetings, flying everywhere, working out. And so I haven't really stopped to realize in a couple weeks, my dream will come true. So I think it'll be it'll be surreal.”
Also, Ferguson is first Oregon tight end drafted since 2012 (David Paulson, No. 240 overall to Pittsburgh Steelers) and the 11th in program history. He becomes the highest selection for an Oregon tight end since Russ Francis went No. 16 overall in the third round to the New England Patriots in 1975.