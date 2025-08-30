Fans Question Makhi Hughes' Limited Playing Time In Oregon Ducks' Opener
EUGENE – The No. 7 Oregon Ducks officially kick off their 2025 season at Autzen Stadium against the Montana State Bobcats. Several new Ducks played their first snaps in the green and yellow while Dante Moore earned his first start at quarterback for Oregon.
As the Ducks’ offense got off to a fiery start in 2025, one notable addition to the roster saw very limited time in the backfield.
Makhi Hughes Missing In The Action
Tulane transfer running back Makhi Hughes only entered the backfield during the final minute of the first half against the Bobcats.
With Hughes anticipated to be one of Oregon’s breakout stars this season and potentially carving out a starting role, fans were confused by his absence on the field for much of the first half.
Running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples was among those who complimented Hughes’ potential during fall camp.
“I think as he continues to get comfortable with what we're trying to do, the more time he spends understanding the scheme, the more time he spends understanding the totality of the offense, you can start to see his play go to the next level,” Samples said.
The running back rushed for 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns last season with the Green Wave. His rushing yard total in the past couple of seasons only trailed former Boise State Bronco and Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty and former North Carolina Tar Heel Omarion Hampton. He rushed over 1,000 yards two seasons in a row, looking to approach that number with the Ducks.
Hughes wasn’t listed on the Ducks’ injury report and was in uniform on the sidelines for the entire first half.
Running Backs Get Reps
Hughes wasn’t featured as heavily on the offense as fans expected but Oregon’s freshman received ample snaps.
True freshman Jordon Davison recorded his first career rushing touchdown in the second quarter. Davison picked up five yards on two carries in the first half.
Davison is one of the Ducks’ freshmen running backs, joining Dierre Hill Jr., who also received a first-half snap. Both freshmen saw the field before Hughes against Montana State. Samples praised the duo during fall camp, saying they have the chance to be special with their work ethic and physicality.
“When you got freshmen that probably spend just as much time as the older guys, or more in the film room, learning plays, learning the system,” Samples said. “Those guys are years beyond their time, and they've already came and kind of showed and flashed during this camp.”
Redshirt senior Noah Whittington starred in Oregon’s backfield in the first half. He tallied 10 carries for a touchdown and 68 yards with his long being 35 yards on the opening drive.
Whittington played 14 games last season after a return from injury. Sharing time with Jordan James in the backfield, Whittington rushed 118 times, tallying six touchdowns and 540 yards.