Ducks Digest

Fans Question Makhi Hughes' Limited Playing Time In Oregon Ducks' Opener

Transfer running back Makhi Hughes was notably missing for much of the Oregon Ducks' first half against the Montana State Bobcats. Which running backs saw time in the backfield with Hughes on the sideline?

Lily Crane

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team during the entry walk as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team during the entry walk as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

EUGENE – The No. 7 Oregon Ducks officially kick off their 2025 season at Autzen Stadium against the Montana State Bobcats. Several new Ducks played their first snaps in the green and yellow while Dante Moore earned his first start at quarterback for Oregon.

As the Ducks’ offense got off to a fiery start in 2025, one notable addition to the roster saw very limited time in the backfield.

Makhi Hughes Missing In The Action

makhi hughes oregon ducks montana state bobcats dan lanning running back jordon davison noah whittington dierre hill jr limar
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team during the entry walk as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tulane transfer running back Makhi Hughes only entered the backfield during the final minute of the first half against the Bobcats.

With Hughes anticipated to be one of Oregon’s breakout stars this season and potentially carving out a starting role, fans were confused by his absence on the field for much of the first half.

makhi hughes oregon ducks montana state bobcats dan lanning running back jordon davison noah whittington dierre hill jr limar
New Oregon running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples talks with running back Jordan James during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples was among those who complimented Hughes’ potential during fall camp.

“I think as he continues to get comfortable with what we're trying to do, the more time he spends understanding the scheme, the more time he spends understanding the totality of the offense, you can start to see his play go to the next level,” Samples said.

The running back rushed for 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns last season with the Green Wave. His rushing yard total in the past couple of seasons only trailed former Boise State Bronco and Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty and former North Carolina Tar Heel Omarion Hampton. He rushed over 1,000 yards two seasons in a row, looking to approach that number with the Ducks.

Hughes wasn’t listed on the Ducks’ injury report and was in uniform on the sidelines for the entire first half.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land Five-Star Defensive Line Recruit Over SEC Schools

MORE: Oregon Ducks, Nike Relationship Demonstrated in Latest NFL Uniforms Release

MORE: NFL Team Called Out For Copying Oregon Ducks Uniforms

MORE: 3 Reasons Why Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel Won Cleveland Backup Quarterback Over Shedeur Sanders

MORE: Oregon’s New Nike Uniform Reveal Reinforces Ducks as College Football’s Style Icon

Running Backs Get Reps

Hughes wasn’t featured as heavily on the offense as fans expected but Oregon’s freshman received ample snaps.

True freshman Jordon Davison recorded his first career rushing touchdown in the second quarter. Davison picked up five yards on two carries in the first half.

Davison is one of the Ducks’ freshmen running backs, joining Dierre Hill Jr., who also received a first-half snap. Both freshmen saw the field before Hughes against Montana State. Samples praised the duo during fall camp, saying they have the chance to be special with their work ethic and physicality.

makhi hughes oregon ducks montana state bobcats dan lanning running back jordon davison noah whittington dierre hill jr limar
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) warms up before a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“When you got freshmen that probably spend just as much time as the older guys, or more in the film room, learning plays, learning the system,” Samples said. “Those guys are years beyond their time, and they've already came and kind of showed and flashed during this camp.”

Redshirt senior Noah Whittington starred in Oregon’s backfield in the first half. He tallied 10 carries for a touchdown and 68 yards with his long being 35 yards on the opening drive.

Whittington played 14 games last season after a return from injury. Sharing time with Jordan James in the backfield, Whittington rushed 118 times, tallying six touchdowns and 540 yards.

feed

Published
Lily Crane
LILY CRANE

Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.

Home/Football