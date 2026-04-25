Three Things To Know About Receiver Malik Benson
Former Oregon Ducks receiver Malik Benson is a hot topic at the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. His eye-catching combine performance following a wildly unconventional path to the league makes him one of the most intriguing future NFL players.
But a deeper look at Benson reveals more than elite athleticism: a gregarious personality, game-breaking speed that has drawn significant NFL interest, and a exciting ceiling as he begins the next chapter of his football career.
Three things to know about Benson include his unconventional path, eye-catching speed and NFL team visits… plus one fun off-field detail involving his juggling ability.
1. Malik Benson's Unconventional Path
Malik Benson's path to the draft is a rare one.
The Kansas-native's perseverance is on full display when examining his winding journey that took him from the No. 1 JUCO recruit to the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles and eventually Oregon.
"We talk about my journey a lot, but, for my journey to happen, there was a lot of unseen things that shaped my character and who I am today. So I just feel like I'm going to be comfortable wherever I go. At the end of the day, it's me versus the other receivers in the draft class. And I'm going to pick me every single time," Benson told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.
Benson built his draft stock through adaptation, patience and resilience at every stop. Each move brought a new offense, new expectations and new competition, yet Benson continued to evolve, refusing to let setbacks define his trajectory.
He's been coached by legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban and Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning. Benson still carries his lessons learned with him today. As a Duck, he reaches new heights. Benson became Oregon’s leading receiver with a career-high 716 yards on a career-high 43 receptions with six touchdowns in 2025.
2. Malik Benson's Eye-Catching Speed
Benson is not just “fast,” he has true game breaking speed.Benson turned heads when he ran a 4.37 at the combine, but is also vertical threat with a return value makes him dangerous in multiple ways.
At Oregon, his biggest impact came in the moments that changed games. Benson broke a tie against the USC Trojans with an electric 85-yard punt return touchdown, one of the longest returns in program history.
"Another great example of a guy being ready for his opportunity. You saw his speed. We've seen his speed all season," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said of Benson's speedy return.
Two weeks later, with a College Football Playoff spot on the line, he torched the Washington Huskies for 102 yards, including a 64-yard dagger in the fourth quarter. Then, on the playoff stage, Benson delivered the best game of his career with 119 yards and two touchdowns against the James Madison Dukes, tying the school record for touchdown catches in a bowl or playoff game.
He did not just put up stats for the Ducks. He consistently delivered Oregon's biggest plays in its biggest moments. Those experiences are part of why he feels ready for the NFL.
While his elite speed grabs headlines, Benson shouldn't be overlooked for his clutch contested catches and toughness that make him more than a deep-ball player.
3. NFL Team Visits For Malik Benson
Benson has been busy and told Amaranthus that he has met with nearly every NFL team, either formally or informally, between the Shrine Bowl, NFL Combine and zoom calls.
Benson shared that one of his most memorable NFL Draft meetings came in a formal meeting with the Dallas Cowboys at the combine. The Cowboys surprised him by bringing up something he never expected: his voluntary community service from years ago in Alabama.
The Cowboys weren't the only NFL team to do their homework on Benson... Some teams even called his AAU basketball coach from when he was eight years old.
Another stand out meeting came from a zoom call with the Kansas City Chiefs, his hometown team he grew up cheering for. The conversation left Benson smiling long after it ended and imagining what it would be like to catch passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
"The little kid in me, man, I was just like super excited. I was just so happy. I probably had a smile on my face for probably an hour after that meeting, just cause it didn't even feel real until like it was over. And then it was like, dang, this is real life. Like, that could potentially happen," Benson said.
Fun Fact About Malik Benson
Benson’s big smile and fun-loving personality quickly stood out in Eugene. A fan favorite, Malik Benson brought an infectious energy to the program, often juggling during media sessions or breaking it out in on-field celebrations, a quirky skill that became part of his Oregon legacy.
Teammates and fans gravitated toward that lighthearted spirit, but it also reflected his confidence as a player. In high-pressure situations, Benson showed an ability to keep things loose while competing at an elite level, and that combination of joy and edge helped make him one of the more memorable personalities around the Oregon football program.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus