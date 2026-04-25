Three Things To Know About Receiver Malik Benson

Former Oregon Ducks receiver Malik Benson is a hot topic at the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. His eye-catching combine performance following a wildly unconventional path to the league makes him one of the most intriguing future NFL players.

But a deeper look at Benson reveals more than elite athleticism: a gregarious personality, game-breaking speed that has drawn significant NFL interest, and a exciting ceiling as he begins the next chapter of his football career.

Oregon Ducks receiver Malik Benson | Oregon Ducks on SI Jake Bunn

Three things to know about Benson include his unconventional path, eye-catching speed and NFL team visits… plus one fun off-field detail involving his juggling ability.

1. Malik Benson's Unconventional Path

Malik Benson's path to the draft is a rare one.

The Kansas-native's perseverance is on full display when examining his winding journey that took him from the No. 1 JUCO recruit to the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles and eventually Oregon.

"We talk about my journey a lot, but, for my journey to happen, there was a lot of unseen things that shaped my character and who I am today. So I just feel like I'm going to be comfortable wherever I go. At the end of the day, it's me versus the other receivers in the draft class. And I'm going to pick me every single time," Benson told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson speaks to reporters during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Benson built his draft stock through adaptation, patience and resilience at every stop. Each move brought a new offense, new expectations and new competition, yet Benson continued to evolve, refusing to let setbacks define his trajectory.

He's been coached by legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban and Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning. Benson still carries his lessons learned with him today. As a Duck, he reaches new heights. Benson became Oregon’s leading receiver with a career-high 716 yards on a career-high 43 receptions with six touchdowns in 2025.

2. Malik Benson's Eye-Catching Speed

Benson is not just “fast,” he has true game breaking speed.Benson turned heads when he ran a 4.37 at the combine, but is also vertical threat with a return value makes him dangerous in multiple ways.

At Oregon, his biggest impact came in the moments that changed games. Benson broke a tie against the USC Trojans with an electric 85-yard punt return touchdown, one of the longest returns in program history.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wideout Malik Benson (W006) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Another great example of a guy being ready for his opportunity. You saw his speed. We've seen his speed all season," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said of Benson's speedy return.

Two weeks later, with a College Football Playoff spot on the line, he torched the Washington Huskies for 102 yards, including a 64-yard dagger in the fourth quarter. Then, on the playoff stage, Benson delivered the best game of his career with 119 yards and two touchdowns against the James Madison Dukes, tying the school record for touchdown catches in a bowl or playoff game.

He did not just put up stats for the Ducks. He consistently delivered Oregon's biggest plays in its biggest moments. Those experiences are part of why he feels ready for the NFL.

While his elite speed grabs headlines, Benson shouldn't be overlooked for his clutch contested catches and toughness that make him more than a deep-ball player.

3. NFL Team Visits For Malik Benson

Benson has been busy and told Amaranthus that he has met with nearly every NFL team, either formally or informally, between the Shrine Bowl, NFL Combine and zoom calls.

Malik Benson said the Dallas Cowboys surprised in him his official meeting at the NFL Combine.



Full story from the Oregon receiver 🔗#GoDucks #ProDucks #CowboysNationhttps://t.co/FXkBW5nnYT pic.twitter.com/xIlb1EIxJv — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) April 17, 2026

Benson shared that one of his most memorable NFL Draft meetings came in a formal meeting with the Dallas Cowboys at the combine. The Cowboys surprised him by bringing up something he never expected: his voluntary community service from years ago in Alabama.

The Cowboys weren't the only NFL team to do their homework on Benson... Some teams even called his AAU basketball coach from when he was eight years old.

Another stand out meeting came from a zoom call with the Kansas City Chiefs, his hometown team he grew up cheering for. The conversation left Benson smiling long after it ended and imagining what it would be like to catch passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"The little kid in me, man, I was just like super excited. I was just so happy. I probably had a smile on my face for probably an hour after that meeting, just cause it didn't even feel real until like it was over. And then it was like, dang, this is real life. Like, that could potentially happen," Benson said.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson (4) juggles oranges while “The Duck” celebrates following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Fun Fact About Malik Benson

Benson’s big smile and fun-loving personality quickly stood out in Eugene. A fan favorite, Malik Benson brought an infectious energy to the program, often juggling during media sessions or breaking it out in on-field celebrations, a quirky skill that became part of his Oregon legacy.

Teammates and fans gravitated toward that lighthearted spirit, but it also reflected his confidence as a player. In high-pressure situations, Benson showed an ability to keep things loose while competing at an elite level, and that combination of joy and edge helped make him one of the more memorable personalities around the Oregon football program.

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