Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel's Emotional Comments on Marcus Mariota Before Rose Bowl
The Oregon Ducks are preparing to face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel is receiving a little extra help from his mentor and former Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota, currently backing up Jayden Daniels for the Washington Commanders.
In the build up to the Rose Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals, Gabriel was asked about the bond he shares with Mariota.
"I'm just happy to have that relationship. It is very special. Like I said, a lot of people they don't have to do any of this, but he's understanding of the role he plays and the leader he was, the trailblazer he was and is for Hawai'i athletes," said Gabriel. "So I appreciate that and don't take it lightly because he he doesn't have to do it. But he does it out of a kindness of his heart and knows that I'm just a guy chasing my dream as well."
Gabriel and Mariota have been connected since the transfer quarterback arrived before the 2024 season. Gabriel received permission from the Oregon legend to wear No. 8, and the two Ducks quarterbacks from Hawai'i have built a special relationship.
"I'm still shocked, but I think at a certain point, there's flashes of memories that, you know, watching him do what he did. And now being able to go do it for myself you appreciate that journey, and I think now that I'm on the journey myself, I tend to look to him at his experiences, and how he's been better from it or what he would change."
Gabriel finds himself in similar shoes as Mariota, leading the Ducks into the Rose Bowl with the hopes of a national championship. Mariota led Oregon to a 49-20 win over Florida State in the 2015 Rose Bowl before losing to Ohio State in the national title game.
Mariota is the only player from Oregon to win the Heisman Trophy, and he is also the first player born in Hawai'i to win the award. Mariota famously wore No. 8 while at Oregon, and the number signifies eight main islands of Hawai'i.
Additionally, the Ducks' display of Mariota's Heisman Trophy is surrounded by marble depictions of the eight Hawaiian islands. The symbolism goes deeper, as the actual base for the trophy is also built out of eight separate layers.
Before the season, Gabriel said that his mom had connected with Mariota's mom, asking about her experiences of having a son play football at Oregon. Additionally, Gabriel has said that he grew up watching Mariota as a kid in Hawai'i, and playing in Eugene has given him a chance to meet his role model.
“People say not to meet their heroes or whatever, but gosh, I met mine. I’m very appreciative of him because he’s the same guy that represents the right thing," said Gabriel earlier in the season.
The Ducks and Buckeyes have arrived in Southern California. Kickoff at the Rose Bowl is scheduled for 2 p.m. PT. ESPN's College GameDay will be in Pasadena to preview the Oregon vs. Ohio State game as well as the rest of the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.
