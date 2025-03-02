Every Throw From Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel At NFL Combine
On the same field where he won the Big Ten Championship, now-former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel got a chance to shine under the bright lights of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday as the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers took the field for by far the biggest day of this year's event.
Joined by quarterbacks like Texas Longhorns' Quinn Ewers, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart and Ohio State Buckeyes' Will Howard among others, Gabriel did what he's been doing for what seems like an eternity: sling the rock.
The NFL posted a every throw that Gabriel made, and that video can be found here.
Gabriel told Pro Football Talk that he's leaning on his wealth of experience as he prepares for his NFL journey.
“I’ve had a lot of experience,” Gabriel said. “I’ve done it at every level. Nothing’s gonna change at the NFL level even though it will be the best league and the best players. As anything, you adapt. I’m eager to learn, so when I get in that locker room I’m gonna get to it.”
MORE: Five-Star Brandon Arrington To Oregon Ducks? Social Media Post Sparks Speculation
MORE: Why Terrance Ferguson Is Perfect Fit For Denver Broncos: NFL Scouting Combine Live Updates
MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit Kendre Harrison Insane Highlights In Playoffs, 55-Game Win Streak
The questions surrounding Gabriel's lack of height have been thrown his way a ton leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, but he's staying steady-headed, something he talked about in an interview before throwing at the combine with CBS Sports' Mike Renner.
"I think alignment is so important, from coaches to players to ownership. And for me, every team that I've met with that I feel really good about have voiced to me they don't give a rip about it," Gabriel said. "You know, they value me for the right things and that's decision-making, efficiency, accuracy, all things that translate. ... To each their own, and I'm not for everyone."
Gabriel's 2024 season marked the end of his memorable college career but it was also a year full of major milestones for the former UCF Knights and Oklahoma Sooners star. Along with being a finalist for the prestigious Heisman Trophy, he became the FBS all-time leader in total touchdowns (189) and ended his college career second on the NCAA's all-time passing yards list (18,722) behind former Houston Cougars quarterback Case Keenum.
He ended his one season with the Ducks having gone 326 of 447 passing for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns compared to just six interceptions. Always a threat with his legs, Gabriel also added 75 carries for 149 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
It's unlikely that Gabriel will be a first-round pick in a draft that includes other elite quarterbacks like Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and more. He might have to wait to hear his name called when the 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.