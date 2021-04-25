Mario Cristobal Highlights Defensive 'Counter Punch' in Spring Scrimmage

The Ducks have two more practices before next week's spring game.

Oregon football is almost back. With the spring game one week away, the Ducks held their second scrimmage of the spring, and Head Coach Mario Cristobal said that the level of competition and physicality has improved.

Cristobal said that the team worked on situational drills, including red-zone, third-down, four-minute and two-minute drills.

“All in all a really good practice,” Cristobal said. “A lot of development and a lot of guys getting a lot of snaps, which we need for this coming season.”

One area that Cristobal wanted to see improvement from the first scrimmage was a “counter punch” from the defense, as the offense appeared to be a step ahead last weekend.

“Early, the counter punch was a strong one, like a Tyson left hook,” he said. “The defense came out for three series, and it was hard to move the football. They made some big plays and forced some turnovers.”

Sophomore safety Verone McKinley III was a catalyst for the defense, according to Cristobal, who raved about an interception from his starting safety.

“Verone had a phenomenal interception, coming off the hash and tracking one down,” Cristobal said. “After that, it got really competitive. Both sides started trading shots, some explosive plays made and some negative plays forced.”

Similar to last weekend, Anthony Brown has taken all of the reps with the starters, and separation between the backup quarterbacks remains to be seen. Cristobal said the backups, Jay Butterfield, Robby Ashford, Ty Thompson and Bradley Yaffe, got even reps Saturday.

“The twos all had their moments of both good and other moments they need to learn from,” Cristobal said.

The wide receiver group for Oregon is loaded with talent, and two players that may fly under the radar are sophomore Isaah Crocker and freshman Kris Hutson. Cristobal praised the playmaking ability of both receivers.

“Isaah Crocker made some unbelievable plays today and has had a really good spring,” Cristobal said. “There’s a lot to look forward to with him."

“Kris Hutson made several big plays and explosive plays, made guys miss, and his blocking is improving. I was messing with him about his blocking, and I told him I’m gonna have him starting meeting with Coach (Alex) Mirabal and make sure he gets his hand placement where it needs to be.”

Cristobal also lauded the play of his veteran receivers Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd, who Cristobal said have done a “really good job making plays, pushing the tempo, and enforcing the culture in a big-time way.”

Additionally, freshmen receivers Troy Franklin and Dont’e Thornton have also had a solid spring, and Cristobal said that the coaching staff is expecting them to make a significant contribution this year.

Tight ends Spencer Webb, who missed all but one game last season with various injuries, and Patrick Herbert are also expected to contribute this season. Cristobal said that they are both getting reps with the ones and are playing well.

The Ducks return to practice on Tuesday, a practice Cristobal said will be “full throttle.” There will be three more practices before the spring game on Saturday in front of a limited number of fans at Autzen Stadium.

--

