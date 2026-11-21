The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) arrive in East Lansing looking to take care of business against the coach Pat Fitzgerald-led Michigan State Spartans (3-7 overall, 1-6 Big Ten) and reach one step closer to potentially making the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season.

With so much on the line for the Ducks, Oregon has some clarity for the Michigan State quarterback situation at Spartan Stadium on Friday night.

Kayd Coffman Starting vs. Oregon Ducks

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Kayd Coffman (10) throws a pass during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the second time this season, the Spartans are expected to start true freshman quarterback Kayd Coffman against the Ducks on Friday night. According to 247Sports' Stephen Brooks, backup quarterback Cam Francher did not warm up with the other quarterbacks.

Coffman is a former three-star recruit from East Kentwood High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and will start for the Spartans as both starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic and Cam Fancher are expected to be out. Fancher wasn't involved in the initial warmups for the Spartans after being listed as a game-time decision.

Milivojevic, who has thrown for 1,559 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions this season for the Spartans, has been ruled out since Tuesday’s availability report after suffering a left arm injury in Michigan State’s 21-14 loss to the Washington Huskies on Saturday.

After Milivojevic went down, the six-year veteran quarterback, Fancher, entered the game for the Spartans in their loss to the Huskies and threw for 134 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 14 of 22 passes.

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Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Kayd Coffman (10) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, Coffman, who has the potential to develop into a future starting quarterback, is expected to lead the charge on Friday night for the green and white. It’ll be the first career home start for the true freshman quarterback, and he’ll look to lead the Spartans to a stunning upset over the Ducks.

In his one start this season, in the Spartans' 28-10 road loss at the Rose Bowl to the No. 4 UCLA Bruins, Coffman threw for 42 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 4 of 10 passes.

Oregon Looks For First Ever Win At Spartan Stadium

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Friday night’s Big Ten clash between the Ducks and Spartans will be the ninth all-time meeting, a series Oregon leads 5-3. Despite leading the series and winning the last two meetings against the Spartans, the Ducks have never won at Spartan Stadium, as they’re 0-3 all-time.

The last time the Ducks and Spartans met at Spartan Stadium was in a top-10 matchup in 2015. The Spartans, led by former quarterback Connor Cook and a stout Michigan State defense, held off Vernon Adams Jr. and the Ducks 31-28 at Spartan Stadium.

The latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds suggest we won’t see the same fireworks on Friday night, as the Ducks are favored by 17.5 points over the Spartans. The Ducks and Spartans will kick off at Spartan Stadium at 5 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on FOX.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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