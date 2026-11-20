No. 13 Oregon (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) arrives in East Lansing on Friday night for a showdown under the lights at Spartan Stadium against Michigan State (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) and a game the Ducks can ill afford to lose.

The Spartans find themselves in the Big Ten basement, with just one conference win, a 15-6 triumph over Michigan. Oregon has won three consecutive games, including a 31-7 win over the same Wolverines on Saturday, to maneuver the Ducks back into the fringe of the College Football Playoff conversation.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up before facing the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Michigan State offense has struggled through its first 10 games, Oregon has already faced enough adversity this season to know that it cannot take the Spartans, particularly their defense, lightly when the two programs kick off at 5 p.m. PST on Friday night.

Oregon Ducks’ Aerial Attack vs. Michigan State’s Secondary

Oregon’s passing game has come alive since coach Dan Lanning dismissed offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and handed play-calling duties to assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson.

The Ducks’ offense ranks first in the Big Ten and No. 21 nationally, with 35.3 points per game in the three games with Johnson calling the plays. Quarterback Dylan Raiola is averaging 311.3 yards per game, ranking third in the country during that span, with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore catches a pass for a first down against Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Dakorien Moore has scored four touchdowns, including at least one in each of Oregon’s three games under Johnson, en route to becoming one of Raiola’s preferred weapons. The junior quarterback targeted Moore nine times against Michigan, nearly twice as many as the next closest Duck, wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan, with five targets.

Both receivers, it should be noted, went over 100 yards against the Wolverines, becoming the first Oregon duo to eclipse the century mark in the same game since wide receivers Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson in 2023 against Oregon State.

Michigan State ranks No. 10 in the Big Ten and No. 41 nationally in total defense (336.5 yards per game), ahead of Oregon at No. 50 (343.3), while the Spartans’ secondary allows 203.7 passing yards per game.

Filling Teitum Tuioti’s Void

Oct. 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti celebrates a sack against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on , at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks were left with a massive void to fill when outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti went down with a season-ending injury suffered at Ohio State, and not just because of the senior’s 6-3, 263-pound frame.

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The team leader in tackles for loss with 9.5, Tuioti has 44 tackles this season for an Oregon defense that is allowing an average of 343.3 yards per game and 20.6 points. He also threw a 30-yard pass on a fake punt against the Buckeyes prior to his injury.

Filling in during Tuioti’s absence are outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt and defensive end Elijah Rushing.

“I was really waiting for him to get his opportunity and when he got his opportunity he took advantage of it,” Wyatt said of the junior Rushing. “I was very proud of him.”

The sophomore Wyatt has registered 12 tackles on the year, 6.5 of which have gone for a loss, in addition to 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups and five quarterback hurries. Rushing has accounted for six tackles and half a sack on the year in a limited role.

Nov. 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio; Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei sacks Ohio State quarterback Luke Fahey at Buckeyes Ohio Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the opposite side of the line, outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei enters Friday’s contest needing 1.5 sacks to become Oregon’s all-time leader, surpassing Nick Reed (29.5 sacks) and Ernest Jones (29.0).

Uiagalelei is second in the Big Ten with 9.5 sacks. He’ll face a Michigan State offensive line that has given up 28 sacks (2.8 per game), ranking them tied for No. 117 for the most allowed in the FBS.

“Matayo, he doesn’t talk about it a lot,” Wyatt said about Uiagalelei. “Even when he got the two sacks in the last game, I was telling him, like, man, you almost there. He ignored me, like, ‘I’m not thinking about that.’ That’s just the way Matayo is. He’s a real humble guy, and that’s why I respect him.”

Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan State Spartans Prediction

Oregon enters Friday as 17.5-point favorites over Michigan State, per BetMGM, with an over/under of 44.5 points.

The Spartans' defense has proven it can bend, but its offense has struggled mightily to put points on the scoreboard.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Houston Ka'aha'aina-Torres greets Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola after beating Michigan at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks’ defensive front will be simply too much for Michigan State to handle, especially with starting quarterback Allessio Milivojevic (out) and backup Cam Fancher (questionable) dealing with injuries. Moore will score for his fourth consecutive game as Lanning’s defense will keep the Spartans out of the end zone, winning 33-6 with relative ease.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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