Dan Lanning Shares Oregon Players’ Reaction to Drew Mehringer Firing
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In what Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning called "a game of inches" during his Monday press conference, former Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer didn't reach the mark with Oregon's third loss of the season against Illinois (21-10 final score) prompting Lanning to dismiss Mehringer of his duties the Sunday after.
As Mehringer's departure in the middle of the season can be quite the shake up for a team searching for answers to pull the season back together, what did Lanning tell his players about Mehringer's departure from the program?
Dan Lanning Divulges Team Message After Drew Mehringer Firing
Lanning spoke about being open with his players, many of whom had familiarity with Mehringer since he was one of the few coaches remaining from Lanning's debut season as Oregon's leader (Mehringer worked from 2022-2025 as the tight ends coach). The coach also expressed several niceties towards Mehringer, who has arguably faced his fair share of backlash throughout the 2026 regular season.
"I always communicate with our players when situations happen, and I think at the same time there's disappointment because they realize — everyone else sees Drew and our offensive staff. They see the football coach, right? That's also an unbelievable dad, a great husband, a guy that's been part of our staff for the last five years that's done some really good things here," Lanning said.
"I think all of us feel like, 'Wait, we shoulder some of the blame because we didn't create success for our team this season.' But yeah, absolutely shared with the players," Lanning added.
Contributing To The Team
Lanning, who is well known for his saying "do your job," also found a way to turn a tough conversation into a learning moment for his players. This time Lanning's teaching moment comes from struggle instead of the past two Big Ten seasons with obvious markers for national success.
"Really talk to our guys about creating value. You're either creating value for yourself in this team, or you're not," Lanning said. "The only thing that you have as a decision in my mind is how can I continue to create value and make this team better, to make yourself better."
Unfortunately for Mehringer, that value did not cash in under Oregon's offensive efforts. A recent report from CFBquant.com showed that compared to the other new hire offensive coordinators in the Power Four conferences, Mehringer's original No. 32 expectation for offensive output plummeted to a No. 98, the biggest dip on the list compared to any other new hire at programs across the nation.
Moving Forward With Jay Johnson
Though Lanning indicated play-calling on the offense going forward would be more of a collaboration than a one man show, co-quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson will step into the title for the Ducks.
Whether it's getting the ball to playmakers, improving on third down conversions, or simply finding what works to support an offense no longer expecting the return of senior starting quarterback Dante Moore, the theme of Lanning's message seems to be simple: this team needs to learn from Mehringer's departure, and continue to push for the currently-illusive dynamic offense the Ducks are known for.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.