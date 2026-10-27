Dan Lanning Shares Oregon Players’ Reaction to Drew Mehringer Firing

In what Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning called "a game of inches" during his Monday press conference, former Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer didn't reach the mark with Oregon's third loss of the season against Illinois (21-10 final score) prompting Lanning to dismiss Mehringer of his duties the Sunday after.

As Mehringer's departure in the middle of the season can be quite the shake up for a team searching for answers to pull the season back together, what did Lanning tell his players about Mehringer's departure from the program?

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, right, and Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer talk before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Divulges Team Message After Drew Mehringer Firing

Lanning spoke about being open with his players, many of whom had familiarity with Mehringer since he was one of the few coaches remaining from Lanning's debut season as Oregon's leader (Mehringer worked from 2022-2025 as the tight ends coach). The coach also expressed several niceties towards Mehringer, who has arguably faced his fair share of backlash throughout the 2026 regular season.

"I always communicate with our players when situations happen, and I think at the same time there's disappointment because they realize — everyone else sees Drew and our offensive staff. They see the football coach, right? That's also an unbelievable dad, a great husband, a guy that's been part of our staff for the last five years that's done some really good things here," Lanning said.

"I think all of us feel like, 'Wait, we shoulder some of the blame because we didn't create success for our team this season.' But yeah, absolutely shared with the players," Lanning added.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to the officials as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Contributing To The Team

Lanning, who is well known for his saying "do your job," also found a way to turn a tough conversation into a learning moment for his players. This time Lanning's teaching moment comes from struggle instead of the past two Big Ten seasons with obvious markers for national success.

"Really talk to our guys about creating value. You're either creating value for yourself in this team, or you're not," Lanning said. "The only thing that you have as a decision in my mind is how can I continue to create value and make this team better, to make yourself better."

Unfortunately for Mehringer, that value did not cash in under Oregon's offensive efforts. A recent report from CFBquant.com showed that compared to the other new hire offensive coordinators in the Power Four conferences, Mehringer's original No. 32 expectation for offensive output plummeted to a No. 98, the biggest dip on the list compared to any other new hire at programs across the nation.

Michigan State's offensive coordinator Jay Johnson, left, talks with Jayden Reed during practice on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the indoor football facility in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moving Forward With Jay Johnson

Though Lanning indicated play-calling on the offense going forward would be more of a collaboration than a one man show, co-quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson will step into the title for the Ducks.

Whether it's getting the ball to playmakers, improving on third down conversions, or simply finding what works to support an offense no longer expecting the return of senior starting quarterback Dante Moore, the theme of Lanning's message seems to be simple: this team needs to learn from Mehringer's departure, and continue to push for the currently-illusive dynamic offense the Ducks are known for.

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