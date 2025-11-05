Ducks Digest

What Mike Tomlin’s Comments Reveal About Justin Herbert’s Reputation in the NFL

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert has one of the best arms in the NFL, but his skillset is more than that. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin spoke about the talent of the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback ahead of their matchup this week.

Cory Pappas

Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert has his Los Angeles Chargers at 6-3 this season and currently in a playoff spot. Their next game is against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football on Nov. 9. 

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin spoke to reporters about what Herbert brings to the table and how he expects him to be better than when these two teams faced last season. 

Mike Tomlin on Herbert’s Two-Way Skillset

Justin Herbert Mike Tomlin Los Angeles Chargers Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback NFL Playoff Picture Oregon Ducks Injury
Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert (10) warms before their game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mike Tomlin is currently the longest tenured coach in the NFL dating back to his first season in 2007. He has coached and game-planned against many talented quarterbacks. Tomlin detailed what it is about Herbert that makes him special, giving an insight to what his reputation is around the league. 

“Herbert is extremely talented. He can kill you with his arms. He can certainly kill you with his legs  He can kill you with both by play extension,” Tomlin said. “He has a complete arsenal of people to throw to.”

Justin Herbert Mike Tomlin Los Angeles Chargers Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback NFL Playoff Picture Oregon Ducks Injury
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This season, Herbert is second in both passing yards and touchdown passes. He was thrown for 2,390 yards and 18 touchdowns. The Chargers have been much more aggressive through the air this season. That has also resulted in more interceptions thrown. Herbert has thrown eight of them, which is already five more than he threw all of last season. 

MORE: Get the latest Ducks updates, storylines, and exclusive insights before anyone else by SIGNING UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE


MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Opens Up On Jahlil Florence's Transfer Portal Decision

MORE: NFL Insider Drops Honest Take on Marcus Mariota After Jayden Daniels’ Gruesome Injury

MORE: Oregon Ducks To Face Blue Blood Team In College Football Playoff Prediction

Healthier Herbert vs. Steelers This Season

Justin Herbert Mike Tomlin Los Angeles Chargers Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback NFL Playoff Picture Oregon Ducks Injury
Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Chargers and Steelers played last season, with the Steelers winning 20-10. Herbert was far from 100 percent in this game and was battling a high-ankle sprain. Tomlin knows that they have to expect a completely different Herbert that can move around better this time around. 

“I feel like we caught a flyer a year ago. He was limited from a mobility perspective when we played him,” Tomlin said. “I thought it impacted how the game unfolded. It allowed us to do some things schematically that you’re somewhat hesitant to do if he has full mobility. I think it nailed him down in the pocket. Probably limited some of the things schematically they choose to do schematically. Like play action pass and changing of the launch point.”

The Steelers, like the Chargers are right in the playoff race with their 5-3 record. A win would go a long way for each team. 

Mobility of Herbert Goes Back To College

Justin Herbert Mike Tomlin Los Angeles Chargers Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback NFL Playoff Picture Oregon Ducks Injury
Jan 1, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs against Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (5) in the fourth quarter during the 106th Rose Bowl game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Justin Herbert is mostly known for his arm but defenses cannot sleep on his ability to move and take off. So far this season, he has rushed for 305 yards and had his first rushing touchdown of the season in the Chargers last game against the Tennessee Titans. 

Oregon Ducks fans know all about Herbert’s ability to take off and run. This was on full display in his final game as a Duck in the 2020 Rose Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers. Herbert had three rushing touchdowns to lead Oregon to a 28-27 win. 

The most notable rushing touchdown from this game was with Oregon down 27-21 and driving with the ball at the Badgers 30-yard line. Herbert took the snap and kept it on a read option, making a defender miss and sprinted down the right side for a go-ahead touchdown. 

In his four-year career a a Duck, Herbert totaled 13 rushing touchdowns. This went along with him throwing for 10,541 yards and 95 touchdowns. 

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football