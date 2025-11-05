What Mike Tomlin’s Comments Reveal About Justin Herbert’s Reputation in the NFL
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert has his Los Angeles Chargers at 6-3 this season and currently in a playoff spot. Their next game is against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football on Nov. 9.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin spoke to reporters about what Herbert brings to the table and how he expects him to be better than when these two teams faced last season.
Mike Tomlin on Herbert’s Two-Way Skillset
Mike Tomlin is currently the longest tenured coach in the NFL dating back to his first season in 2007. He has coached and game-planned against many talented quarterbacks. Tomlin detailed what it is about Herbert that makes him special, giving an insight to what his reputation is around the league.
“Herbert is extremely talented. He can kill you with his arms. He can certainly kill you with his legs He can kill you with both by play extension,” Tomlin said. “He has a complete arsenal of people to throw to.”
This season, Herbert is second in both passing yards and touchdown passes. He was thrown for 2,390 yards and 18 touchdowns. The Chargers have been much more aggressive through the air this season. That has also resulted in more interceptions thrown. Herbert has thrown eight of them, which is already five more than he threw all of last season.
Healthier Herbert vs. Steelers This Season
The Chargers and Steelers played last season, with the Steelers winning 20-10. Herbert was far from 100 percent in this game and was battling a high-ankle sprain. Tomlin knows that they have to expect a completely different Herbert that can move around better this time around.
“I feel like we caught a flyer a year ago. He was limited from a mobility perspective when we played him,” Tomlin said. “I thought it impacted how the game unfolded. It allowed us to do some things schematically that you’re somewhat hesitant to do if he has full mobility. I think it nailed him down in the pocket. Probably limited some of the things schematically they choose to do schematically. Like play action pass and changing of the launch point.”
The Steelers, like the Chargers are right in the playoff race with their 5-3 record. A win would go a long way for each team.
Mobility of Herbert Goes Back To College
Justin Herbert is mostly known for his arm but defenses cannot sleep on his ability to move and take off. So far this season, he has rushed for 305 yards and had his first rushing touchdown of the season in the Chargers last game against the Tennessee Titans.
Oregon Ducks fans know all about Herbert’s ability to take off and run. This was on full display in his final game as a Duck in the 2020 Rose Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers. Herbert had three rushing touchdowns to lead Oregon to a 28-27 win.
The most notable rushing touchdown from this game was with Oregon down 27-21 and driving with the ball at the Badgers 30-yard line. Herbert took the snap and kept it on a read option, making a defender miss and sprinted down the right side for a go-ahead touchdown.
In his four-year career a a Duck, Herbert totaled 13 rushing touchdowns. This went along with him throwing for 10,541 yards and 95 touchdowns.