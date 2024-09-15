Ducks Digest

WATCH: Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Impressive Touchdown Passes

The Los Angeles Chargers are beating the Carolina Panthers in week two of the NFL season. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has already thrown two touchdowns in the contest.

Charlie Viehl

Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass under pressure during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass under pressure during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Oregon Ducks star Justin Herbert has his Los Angeles Chargers rolling in the second week of the NFL season. Facing a struggling Carolina Panthers team, the Chargers led 20-0 after the first half. The Chargers won 26-3.

The highlight from the Chargers’ first half came from running back J.K. Dobbins as he broke off a 43 yard rush for a touchdown. Herbert threw two touchdowns in the first half, both to wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

The Chargers’ first touchdown came on a 29-yard throw from Herbert down the sideline, yet another example of the quarterback’s special arm talent.

Herbert only threw the ball 11 times in the first half, completing seven passes for 70 yards, and he threw an interception. Despite the turnover, the Chargers quarterback played well enough to give Los Angeles a comfortable cushion at halftime.

Herbert finished with 130 yards on 14 of 20 passing.

The Chargers have invested in their offensive line through the NFL draft, and they have kept Herbert clean through three quarters against Carolina. The Panthers defense has yet to sack Herbert. After giving up 47 points to the New Orleans Saints in the season opener, the Chargers have continued to pile it on.

Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws under pressure.
Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass under pressure during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is in his first year coaching the team, and he already has a full season’s worth of quotes when describing his quarterback. In typical Harbaugh fashion, he finds unique ways to praise Herbert.

“He’s got like a human-computer chip for a brain,” said Harbaugh. “Just the way he thinks, the way he can go through information. Absorb, retain it, remember it, disseminate it. It’s really impressive, so I can’t wait.”

Under Harbaugh, the Chargers look to move to 2-0 if they can hold on against the Panthers.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Gets Engaged

MORE: Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Earns MVP, Quiets Critics in Huge Win Over Oregon State

MORE: Oregon Ducks Dominate Oregon State Beavers: Live Score Updates

MORE: L.A. Chargers Coach Jim Harbaugh Strange Comments On QB Justin Herbert's Genes

MORE: Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Evaluates 'Better' Offensive Line Performance

MORE: Why Did Oregon Ducks’ Jeffery Bassa Play Limited Minutes Against Oregon State?

Published |Modified
Charlie Viehl

CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a 23-year old Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football