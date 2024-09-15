WATCH: Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Impressive Touchdown Passes
Former Oregon Ducks star Justin Herbert has his Los Angeles Chargers rolling in the second week of the NFL season. Facing a struggling Carolina Panthers team, the Chargers led 20-0 after the first half. The Chargers won 26-3.
The highlight from the Chargers’ first half came from running back J.K. Dobbins as he broke off a 43 yard rush for a touchdown. Herbert threw two touchdowns in the first half, both to wide receiver Quentin Johnston.
The Chargers’ first touchdown came on a 29-yard throw from Herbert down the sideline, yet another example of the quarterback’s special arm talent.
Herbert only threw the ball 11 times in the first half, completing seven passes for 70 yards, and he threw an interception. Despite the turnover, the Chargers quarterback played well enough to give Los Angeles a comfortable cushion at halftime.
Herbert finished with 130 yards on 14 of 20 passing.
The Chargers have invested in their offensive line through the NFL draft, and they have kept Herbert clean through three quarters against Carolina. The Panthers defense has yet to sack Herbert. After giving up 47 points to the New Orleans Saints in the season opener, the Chargers have continued to pile it on.
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is in his first year coaching the team, and he already has a full season’s worth of quotes when describing his quarterback. In typical Harbaugh fashion, he finds unique ways to praise Herbert.
“He’s got like a human-computer chip for a brain,” said Harbaugh. “Just the way he thinks, the way he can go through information. Absorb, retain it, remember it, disseminate it. It’s really impressive, so I can’t wait.”
Under Harbaugh, the Chargers look to move to 2-0 if they can hold on against the Panthers.
