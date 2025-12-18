Justin Herbert Is One Thing Away From Becoming Unstoppable In The NFL

The Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert are 10-4, looking to make a push in the playoffs this season. The Chargers have been in some close games this season, but are finding ways to win with the former Oregon Ducks quarterback.

On the Pat McAfee Show, it was argued that if the Chargers’ starting offensive tackles were healthy, Los Angeles would be unstoppable. Offensive tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater suffered season-ending injuries, which has caused Herbert to play without two talented linemen protecting him.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) participates in early pregame warmups against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Alt suffered his injury in week 4, while Slater’s injury occurred in training camp, which means the former Ducks quarterback has been without his starting linemen for the majority of the season. Herbert has still helped lead the team to a 10-4 record with big wins this season, and if he had them protecting him, the Chargers could be one of the top teams in the league.

“Watching that game … Herbert was just running for his life the entire time. And then all Chargers fans kept saying like, yes, this is what it has been basically,” McAfee said. “For some reason, they just can't get the golden goose any protection.”

Herbert has been sacked 49 times this season, among the most in the league, tied with the Raiders’ Geno Smith and Titans’ Cam Ward. The pressure on Herbert is a weakness for the Chargers, and if he had a healthy offensive line, Los Angeles would be a tough team to stop.

Justin Herbert Proves Talent With Oregon Ducks

Jan 1, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) speaks in a press conference after the 106th Rose Bowl game at Rose Bowl Stadium. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 28-27. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Herbert spent four years with the Oregon Ducks, improving each season with the program. Notably, while with Oregon, he played behind a talented offensive line. In Herbert’s final season with Oregon in 2019, the Ducks had one of the nation’s top offensive lines.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Face Escalating Flood Risk as Playoff Game Approaches

MORE: Bo Nix and Justin Herbert Push Toward NFL Playoffs as Former Ducks Thrive

MORE: JMU Quarterback Doesn't Hold Back On Oregon, Flashy Uniforms, Autzen Stadium

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Four of Oregon’s starting offensive linemen were seniors, who developed at a high level. The only starter on the offensive line who was not a senior in 2019 was left tackle Penei Sewell, who went on to be the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In 2019, Herbert passed for 3,471 yards and 32 touchdowns, both being the highest of his collegiate career. He finished the year averaging 8.1 yards, throwing just six interceptions, and was sacked 24 times.

Herbert led the Oregon Ducks to a 12-2 record that season, including a win in the Rose Bowl. The Chargers selected Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he is proving to be a talented quarterback in the NFL.

Justin Herbert Looking For Post Season Success

Nov 2, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

After finishing the 2024 season 11-5, Herbert and the Chargers looked to be in a good position heading into the wild card round of the playoffs. Los Angeles struggled, losing against the Houston Texans 32-12, but the Chargers are in a position to make another postseason run.

While Herbert and the Chargers are 10-4 with three games to go in the season, the postseason could prove to be a challenge for Los Angeles. Not having the two starting left tackles and playing against other playoff-caliber teams will put more pressure on Herbert. The Chargers will have to find a way to protect Herbert as the team looks to clinch playoffs for the second straight year.

If the Chargers can find a way to build a stronger offensive line around Herbert next season and stay healthy, Los Angeles could be one of the most challenging teams to face in the NFL.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES