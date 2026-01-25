Most Impactful Transfer Portal Addition For Oregon Ducks

During his four seasons as Oregon’s coach, Dan Lanning has built the Ducks roster through the transfer portal and NIL, resulting in great success over the last few years. That approach by Lanning didn’t go unnoticed this offseason, as the Ducks added several key pieces to their team in the transfer portal, which fans hope will help lead Oregon to its first national championship in school history, after coming two games short of that coveted goal in 2025.

Oregon has 28 outgoing players who entered the transfer portal this offseason, while bringing in 12 transfer commits. There are several commits for Oregon fans to be excited about entering the 2026 season.

While Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola is a future starter once Dante Moore leaves for the NFL Draft, the player who is expected to have the biggest impact this upcoming year is former Minnesota defensive back Koi Perich.

What Koi Perich Brings to Oregon Ducks Defense

After a breakout season from Purdue transfer defensive back Dillon Thieneman, Perich is expected to fill his role and looks to have a similar impact on the Ducks' defense. Perich arrives in Eugene after being one of the top leaders for Minnesota’s defense for two seasons.

Perich, a native of Esko, Minnesota, collected a total of 128 tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack in his career with the Golden Gophers. In Oregon’s 42-13 home win over Minnesota this season, Perich collected five total tackles for the Golden Gophers.

Perich’s ability to force interceptions is a quality that he shares with Thieneman, who recorded a total of eight in his college career with the Boilermakers and the Ducks. Forcing interceptions will be a key for Oregon’s momentum in games next season and for clinching wins against top opponents.

Thieneman’s game-winning interception in the 30-24 overtime win over the Penn State Nittany Lions proved to be a defining moment in Oregon’s season. Perich looks to have moments like that of his own with the Ducks next season, in a 2026 Big Ten schedule that will feature challenging road matchups against USC and Ohio State.

Following the departure of Tosh Lupoi to become California’s coach, Chris Hampton has been promoted as the Ducks' new defensive coordinator after three seasons as the Co-DC. With a new defensive coordinator, Oregon’s defense looks to remain dominant. Perich’s talent will also help the Ducks to remain one of the top defenses in college football during the 2026 season.

Oregon's Defense Key Additions and Returners

Other defensive transfers that are set to join Perich on Oregon’s defense include Clemson defensive end Markus Dixon, Ohio State cornerback Aaron Scott Jr., Baylor safety Carl Williams IV, North Carolina defensive lineman D’Antre Robinson, Oregon State defensive end Bleu Dantzler, and Louisiana Monroe defensive lineman Jerome Simmons.

Oregon is also set to return key pieces in the secondary, highlighted by cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. In his freshman season with the Ducks, Finney Jr. proved why he is a future star for Oregon’s defense, recording 42 total tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack. The performance of Finney Jr. and Perich in Oregon’s secondary will be fun for Ducks fans to watch next season.

