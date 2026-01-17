One Big Takeaway From Oregon's Transfer Portal Activity

The Oregon Ducks lost over 20 players to the transfer portal, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning is re-loading with key transfer additions. Meanwhile, the Ducks' biggest moves were securing the returns of quarterback Dante Moore, center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington, and more underclassmen.

Some of the key returners pushed valuable depth to the portal, especially on the defensive line with Terrance Green, Tionne Gray, and Ashton Porter headlining the departures. However, Oregon's early activity in the transfer portal suggests where Lanning and his staff saw the biggest needs on the Ducks roster, mainly the defensive backfield.

Oregon Loads Up Secondary

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola steals headlines, but the additions of former Minnesota safety Koi Perich and former Baylor safety Carl Williams IV will likely have the biggest impact on the Ducks in 2026.

Oregon freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. had a breakout season that earned him national attention, and redshirt freshman cornerback Ify Obidegwu became a consistent contributor in the defensive backfield for Oregon. With both Finney and Obidegwu securing the boundaries, the Ducks made moves to secure the safety position in the portal.

Former Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman declared for the NFL Draft, but the Ducks will return safety Aaron Flowers, one of the more experienced defensive backs on the team. Redshirt freshman Trey McNutt missed all of 2025 after suffering a broken leg during fall camp. He entered the season with high expectations but his debut was delayed.

A safety room of Perich, Williams, Flowers, and McNutt gives Lanning and his staff depth and versatility.

Oregon's Aaron Flowers, right, breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin’s Vinny Anthony II during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium Oct. 25, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sky's The Limit For Oregon Defense

2026 will be the first year for defensive coordinator Chris Hampton at Oregon, and the Ducks' defensive starting line might be the best in the country. With A'Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Teitum Tuioti all returning, the Ducks have talent and experience along the entire front.

The depth behind those players have since committed to schools like Ole Miss (Blake Purchase) and Notre Dame (Tionne Gray), to demonstrate the quality of Oregon's starters. With a potentially dominant defensive line, the Ducks were conscious to add to the secondary in Perich and Williams.

Red Zone Struggles

In 2025, the Ducks had the No. 4 passing defense in the country, allowing an average of 157.9 yards per game. Oregon gave up 17.9 points per game, the 12th-most in the nation. The defensive side of the ball was a strength for the Ducks and won Oregon many games in 2025, but there is always room for improvement.

Oregon defensive back Ify Obidegwu, left, defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. and inside linebacker Jerry Mixon celebrate an interception by Finney as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the red zone, opponents scored 88.9 percent of times against Oregon, good for No. 120 in the country (tied with Boston College and Tennessee). In 36 red zone opportunities, opposing offenses scored 32 times against the Ducks, including 26 touchdowns. Only nine teams had a worse percentage of touchdowns allowed in the red zone than Oregon's defense.

The rest of the Ducks' transfer additions were on special teams or the offensive side of the ball, indicating how Lanning and his staff feel about the roster.

