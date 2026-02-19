Three Most Likely All-American Candidates For Oregon In 2026

The Oregon Ducks return a talented group of players for the 2026 season, looking to win the first national championship in program history. With the return of quarterback Dante Moore, several other top contributors from last year’s roster, and multiple transfer portal additions, Oregon has the chance again to have multiple players receive All-American honors.

Coming off a 2025 season that featured the Ducks finishing with a 13-2 overall record and making a run to the College Football Playoff Semifinal, four Oregon players were named All-Americans by the Associated Press: linebacker Bryce Boettcher, offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, defensive back Dillon Thieneman, and offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Here are three Oregon players who have the best shot of being named All-Americans for the Ducks next season.

Dante Moore

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up prior to the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore’s decision to return to the Ducks and forgo the 2026 NFL Draft, despite being a top prospect, has been the program’s most consequential news so far this offseason.

Moore returns to Oregon with one goal in mind: lead the Ducks to their first-ever national championship. Last season with the Ducks, Moore threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

MORE: Five-Star Recruit Tyran Stokes Turns Heads as Decision Nears

MORE: Oregon Fans Will Love Latest NFL Draft Prediction For Kenyon Sadiq

MORE: Texas Receiver Opens Up On Oregon Offer And What Comes Next

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Entering the 2026 season, Moore is considered by many to not only be one of the best quarterbacks in college football but also a top contender to win the Heisman Trophy. An impressive performance throughout the season by Moore will earn him potential All-American first-team status and the Heisman Trophy.

A’Mauri Washington

Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington is considered one of the top returners for the Ducks' defense for the 2026 season. Washington enters the 2026 season with high expectations, as he was recently named to ESPN’s Way-Too-Early All-America team.

Last season for the Ducks, Washington recorded 45 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. Washington has proven to be a talented player who creates pressure on the opposing team's quarterback, an attribute that will be key in several of the Ducks' top games next season.

Washington returns to an Oregon defensive line that also features the return of Bear Alexander and defensive ends Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei. Washington, being a top leader for Oregon’s defensive line next season, could earn him a spot on the All-American team.

Koi Perich

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) celebrates against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

After a remarkable season by defensive back Dillon Thieneman, Minnesota transfer Koi Perch arrives at Oregon looking to fill his role on the Ducks' defense. Similar to Washington, Perich was also named to ESPN’s Way-Too-Early All-America Team for the 2026 season.

Perich is looking to be the leader on Oregon’s defense under new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton. In his two seasons with the Golden Gophers, Perich was dominant, recording 128 total tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a sack.

Perich's talent as a lockdown defensive back and his ability to force turnovers will benefit the Oregon defense next season, especially if the Ducks are to win their key road matchups in 2026. Oregon will face two road tests against the USC Trojans and the Ohio State Buckeyes next season.

Recommended Articles