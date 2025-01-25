Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning National Championship Window Open in NIL Era?
The Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first 12-team playoff in college football history. In this new era of the sport, which programs are best set up for success?
Teams like Notre Dame, the Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Miami Hurricanes have not won a national championship in a while, or ever, in cases like Oregon's. Familiar faces in the College Football Playoff are expected to succeed, like Ohio State, the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Clemson Tigers.
What will it take to compete in the future College Football Playoff? The short answer is resources. The rules surrounding NIL and the transfer portal continue to change, but the main constant has remained money.
Coaches cost more than ever in college football. The highest salaries in 2024 were Georgia coach Kirby Smart's of $13,282,580, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney's of $11,132,775 and Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's of $10,600,000
Oregon coach Dan Lanning is considered a rising star after leading his team to a Big Ten Championship, and his name is consistently brought up whenever a high-profile job has opened. However, the Oregon coach publicly announced his intentions of staying in Eugene after being linked to the Texas A&M job opening in 2023.
"Everything I want exists right here. I'm not going anywhere. There's zero chance that I would be coaching somewhere else," Lanning said to the media. "I've got unfinished business here. . . . We have the resources, the tools, anybody that can't understand why you would want to be at this place, doesn't understand exactly what exists here."
Lanning's salary in 2024 was $8.2 million, according to reports. He was the 14th-highest paid coach in the country last season and the fourth-highest in the Big Ten, behind USC's Lincoln Riley, Ohio State's Ryan Day, and Penn State's James Franklin.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Decided National Champions By Famed Ranked System: Internet Goes Viral
MORE: USC Trojans' Reggie Bush Addresses Why Ohio State, Oregon Ducks Thriving In NIL
MORE: Ohio State Quarterback Will Howard Reveals Oregon Ducks' Autzen Stadium Loudest Ever
MORE: Oregon Ducks To Land 5-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons? Dan Lanning Visit
After winning the national championship, Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith reportedly has an offer of $4.5 million to enter the portal and leave the Buckeyes. After losing to Ohio State, Notre Dame also lost multiple offensive linemen who decided to transfer.
Well-funded teams can use the transfer portal to fill holes in their roster. The Ducks, for example, are expected to start multiple transfers along the offensive and defensive line in 2025.
Multiple teams in this season's College Football Playoff featured transfer quarterbacks, like the Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, Ohio State's Will Howard, Notre Dame's Riley Leonard, and Arizona State's Sam Leavitt.
In addition to the quarterback position, the depth that teams can build through the portal becomes increasingly important if the playoff field continues to expand to more games.
NIL deals are also deeply connected with transfer portal and recruiting decisions. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, the Ducks boast the No. 5 recruiting class from the 2025 cycle, and in the class of 2026 Oregon is currently ranked No. 1.
Will these recruits help lead Oregon to its first national championship?
MORE: Five-Star Linebacker Recruit Tyler Atkinson Visiting Oregon Ducks: Georgia, Ohio State Target
MORE: Ohio State Commit Chris Henry Jr. Compares Buckeyes, Ryan Day to Oregon Ducks
MORE: Marcus Mariota Win Super Bowl Ring With Washington Commanders? Jayden Daniels Mentor
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes' Chip Kelly Calls Out Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning