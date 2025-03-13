Ducks Digest

EA Sports College Football 26 Cover Leaked: Oregon Ducks Snubbed?

The upcoming EA Sports College Football 26 video game's cover was leaked on Wednesday. The cover features DJ Lagway, Ryan Williams, Jeremiah Smith, Bryce Underwood and Kirby Smart in what appears to be the Rose Bowl but it does not feature an Oregon Ducks player.

A commercial for the College Football 25 video game, featuring Texas Football quarterback Quinn Ewers plays during the fifth inning of the Longhorns' baseball game against the Kansas Jayhawks, Thursday, May 16, 2024 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

EUGENE – Last year, EA Sports’ College Football 25 video game took the nation by storm. The game quickly became a massive success, becoming the highest-selling sports video game of all time in total dollars. The game is set to return for a new edition in 2026.

On Wednesday, a potential cover of the deluxe edition of the game leaked. Instagram user TubbyCFB obtained images of a cover and a photoshoot, which took place at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. Multiple players were featured on this potential cover image; however, none were Ducks

The leaked cover appears to feature several players, including Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, Penn State running back Nick Singleton, Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart, and Michigan freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. 

The cover appears to also feature coaches like Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Penn State’s James Franklin, Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham, and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin. This could suggest that real coaches will be featured in the game, unlike in CFB25

The Oregon Ducks mascot walks the sideline during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additionally, the cover showcases mascots from Georgia, Clemson, Oregon, and Tennessee, as well as an Indiana flag. 

Although the iconic Duck mascot appears on the cover, it's surprising that neither Oregon coach Dan Lanning nor any Oregon player made the cut, especially given the program's growing prominence in college football. Oregon has become the biggest college football brand on the West Coast in recent years, not to mention the overall hype surrounding the program

Oregon is a powerhouse when it comes to NIL deals, ranking No. 1 at 969 million according to 247 Sports. This reflects the value of the "O" brand, which certainly is worth a pretty penny. Oregon also has a deep connection to Nike, with Nike founder Phil Knight being an alumni. The Ducks always boast the most talked-about uniforms in all of college football. 

Football fans gather around mannequin wearing a version of the Oregon white and silver uniform at Fan Center in Dallas, Texas before the National Championship game in 2015. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's national reputation, high-profile recruits, and unique partnership with Nike make it surprising that EA Sports didn’t feature a player from one of the most iconic football programs. Featuring Oregon’s signature uniforms on the cover would have been a great opportunity to capitalize on the marketing power of the brand; however, there may still be an opportunity for EA Sports to do so. 

According to On3, this article’s cover is just one of many options. EA College Football plans to release multiple covers for CFB26, following the trend set by CFB25, which debuted several cover options last year.  

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) runs against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

One of these covers will also reportedly be an only coaches’ cover, with Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Penn State’s James Franklin, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, Oregon’s Dan Lanning, and Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham reportedly participating. 

No official release date has been announced for EA Sports College Football 26, but the game is anticipated to come out sometime this summer. 

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

