Biggest Question For Oregon Ducks Spring Football, Quarterback Dante Moore
The Oregon Ducks have turned into 'Quarterback University' over the years. Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert is one of the top players at his position in the National Football League. Denver Broncos' Bo Nix is a young, rising star of the league. Dillon Gabriel is one of the more promising prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Is sophomore quarterback Dante Moore next in line to take over the pressure that comes with being the leader of the Oregon football program? It's the biggest question as the Ducks head into their spring football camp.
Moore is set to be the starting quarterback after transferring from the UCLA Bruins and learning behind Gabriel as well as Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein this past season.
Having been on the sidelines for most of his sophomore campaign gave Moore time to learn the offense from Stein's point of view. He picked up a lot of winning attributes from Gabriel who was one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football.
"If he (Stein) brings in a call and the defense brings up a certain look like a blitz look, he has given me the tools that I can check protections. He said, 'When I'm out there on the field, make the smart plays.' And he's taught me the right ways to do things like that."- Dante Moore at 2024 fall camp
Oregon coach Dan Lanning alongside Stein built an offense around Moore's skillset while providing him with weapons at his disposal across the board. Options like senior wide receiver Malik Benson, junior wide receiver Evan Stewart, sophomore tight end Kenyon Sadiq, and freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore to name a few will only open Moore's game further.
"He's still learning and growing. We've got to continue to take easy money throws at quarterback because we have elite talent on the edge our tight ends our backs get them the ball quickly, let them go do work."- Will Stein at 2024 spring practice
Lanning has found success through transfer quarterbacks before. Nix from the Auburn Tigers, Gabriel from the UCF Golden Knights and the Oklahoma Sooners. The former five-star recruit from Detroit showed flashes during his time in Los Angeles. Moore finished with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 1,610 passing yards in his freshman campaign with the Bruins.
“Dante came here with really clear expectations of how can he become the best player he can possibly be. I think he’s really satisfied with his growth."- Dan Lanning at 2024 Big Ten Media Day
His talent is ready to translate over to the high level of competition that is Big Ten Conference football. The challenges against the Penn State Nittany Lions in Happy Valley on Sept. 27 and the Indiana Hoosiers in Eugene on Oct. 11 will truly show what Moore is made of.
A breakout year looks to be on the horizon for Moore with high expectations once again for Oregon after an underwhelming performance in the Rose Bowl loss to the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. A lot of questions surrounding Moore will be answered during the spring with the first practice scheduled for Thursday, March 13.