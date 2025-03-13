Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Says Freshman Dakorien Moore is 'Stepping Up'
EUGENE– The Oregon Ducks have one of the most talented groups of incoming freshmen in the nation. The Ducks have the No. 5 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle, according to 247 Sports’ 2025 recruit football team rankings. Oregon’s freshman class is loaded with talent, but arguably one of the most anticipated freshmen is none other than five-star receiver Dakorien Moore.
Moore is rated as the No. 1 receiver in the class of 2025, and expectations are high for the freshman as he prepares for his college football debut in August. But the first step in having success in August is working hard during the offseason.
Moore begins his first spring ball training with the Ducks this week, and although it is the first week of spring practice, the Ducks have been working out for the last few months. One might expect a young newcomer such as Moore to come into the program with a more cautious mindset as he adjusts to the speed of college football.
Rather, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore revealed on the Ducks of a Feather Podcast that Moore has been doing the opposite. The young receiver is not letting his age define him or his ability to operate as a leader.
“Dakorien’s stepping up and doing it,” said Dante Moore. “We all respect that, you know, Dakorien calling people out.” Last year it was [Jeffrey] Bassa, it was Dillon [Gabriel] that was, you know, the grown folks pushing each other, holding each other accountable.
In the last year, college football has witnessed a new era where freshmen are no longer defined by their age, but by their impact and leadership on their teams. Take Alabama's Ryan Williams and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith as examples. Both players, as true freshmen, not only became top targets for their quarterbacks but also took on significant leadership roles on their team.
Could Dakorien Moore be the next freshman wide receiver to make a similar impact? With his talent and the support at Oregon, the opportunity is certainly there. He has already made a big step with his emerging vocal leadership.
Dakorien Moore is not the only member on Oregon’s roster not letting age or experience define them. Rather, this is a mentality that the entire team appears to have taken on.
Although there are certainly seasoned veterans on Oregon’s 2025 roster, such as senior receiver Evan Stewart, Oregon's roster is also relatively young compared to last season, where the team was led by multiple sixth-year seniors.
“I told everybody as a team like we lost a lot of grown folks, a lot of 6th-years. Everybody’s young on this team, so we’re going to respect each other. We ain’t going to look at somebody and think they’re better than that person,” said Dante Moore.
Many younger players on Oregon’s roster are stepping into larger roles in the coming season. The loss of experienced upperclassmen means the team has to focus on building a culture of mutual respect despite the age or experience of any given teammate.
This shift is not just about playing the game, but also about learning, developing, and bonding off the field.
“Coach Lanning has been doing a great job of having to go to his house, learn, watch presentations of, you know, Kyrie, Curry, Team USA. It's a long process with it, but this is just phase one, and we got a lot more learning to do.”