National Championship Odds Poised for Major Shake-Up After Week 5
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks odds to win the College Football Playoff National Championship have slightly imprived through the first four weeks of the season.
The Ducks are currently 4-0 and will be facing their toughest test of the season in Happy Valley when they take on the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions. A win in week four at Penn State could potentially move the Ducks to become the favorite to win the national championship.
Ducks Tied For Third Best Odds To Win National Championship
The Ducks are currently tabbed with +700 odds to win the national championship according to BetMGM. The Nittany Lions, who host the Ducks in week five, are favored slightly more by BetMGM to win the national championship with +600 odds. The Ohio State Buckeyes had a bye in week four, but maintained their spot as the favorite to win the national championship with +550 odds.
Whoever wins in the week five matchup between Oregon and Penn State should see themselves become the favorite to win the national championship; the only question would be by how much? Penn State, with +600 odds, could see themselves up to +450 if they handle the Ducks, while the Ducks could sneak up to +500 should they pull off an upset of the Nittany Lions on the road.
The Ducks are currently tied with the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns for third best odds at +700 to win the national championship.
After those three teams, the odds drop - LSU sits below them at +1000. Alabama sits at +1500 with Oklahoma, but Sooners quarterback John Mateer will could miss up to a month with a hand injury that led to surgery.
Week 5 could potentially be the catalyst for the biggest odd changes of the season so far.
Oregon and Penn State will face off in Happy Valley, with the Ducks listed at +600 odds and the Nittany Lions at +700. Meanwhile, Georgia takes on Alabama on Saturday, with the Bulldogs at +700 and the Crimson Tide at +1500. Washington will host No. 1 Ohio State, the favorites to repeat as national champions.
Oregon's odds could again change in the Ducks' game after Penn State.
The Ducks will host No. 11 Indiana at Autzen Stadium on October 11 in a game that could very well be another top-10 matchup. Indiana picked up a very impressive win in a 63-10 rout over Illinois. The Hoosiers will have a tune up game against Iowa before traveling out west to play Oregon. The Ducks have a bye the week after Penn State and before Indiana.
