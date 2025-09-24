Ducks Digest

National Championship Odds Poised for Major Shake-Up After Week 5

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are preparing for their toughest test yet vs. No. 3 Penn State in Happy Valley. The College Football Playoff National Championship odds are poised for a shake up after week 5 games that include Oregon-Penn State, Alabama-Georgia and Ohio State-Washington.

Kyle Clements

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks odds to win the College Football Playoff National Championship have slightly imprived through the first four weeks of the season.

The Ducks are currently 4-0 and will be facing their toughest test of the season in Happy Valley when they take on the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions. A win in week four at Penn State could potentially move the Ducks to become the favorite to win the national championship.

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dante Moore Dakorien Moore Penn State Drew Allar James Franklin national championship odds
Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Ducks Tied For Third Best Odds To Win National Championship

The Ducks are currently tabbed with +700 odds to win the national championship according to BetMGM. The Nittany Lions, who host the Ducks in week five, are favored slightly more by BetMGM to win the national championship with +600 odds. The Ohio State Buckeyes had a bye in week four, but maintained their spot as the favorite to win the national championship with +550 odds.

National Championship Odds Poised for Major Shake-Up After Week 5

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dante Moore Dakorien Moore Makhi Hughes Penn State Drew Allar James Franklin
Sep 13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin watches the replay of the final play of the game following the end of the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images


Whoever wins in the week five matchup between Oregon and Penn State should see themselves become the favorite to win the national championship; the only question would be by how much? Penn State, with +600 odds, could see themselves up to +450 if they handle the Ducks, while the Ducks could sneak up to +500 should they pull off an upset of the Nittany Lions on the road.

MORE: James Franklin’s Eye-Opening Quotes About Oregon From 41-Minute Penn State Presser

MORE: How Oregon's Uniforms vs. Penn State Show Contrast Between Two Programs

MORE: Early Score Prediction For Oregon vs. Penn State Might Surprise Some


The Ducks are currently tied with the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns for third best odds at +700 to win the national championship.

After those three teams, the odds drop - LSU sits below them at +1000. Alabama sits at +1500 with Oklahoma, but Sooners quarterback John Mateer will could miss up to a month with a hand injury that led to surgery.

Week 5 could potentially be the catalyst for the biggest odd changes of the season so far.

Oregon and Penn State will face off in Happy Valley, with the Ducks listed at +600 odds and the Nittany Lions at +700. Meanwhile, Georgia takes on Alabama on Saturday, with the Bulldogs at +700 and the Crimson Tide at +1500. Washington will host No. 1 Ohio State, the favorites to repeat as national champions.

Oregon Ducks dakorien moore dan lanning big ten dante moore indiana curt cignetti hoosiers penn state drew allar
Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) walks off the field after the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon's odds could again change in the Ducks' game after Penn State.

The Ducks will host No. 11 Indiana at Autzen Stadium on October 11 in a game that could very well be another top-10 matchup. Indiana picked up a very impressive win in a 63-10 rout over Illinois. The Hoosiers will have a tune up game against Iowa before traveling out west to play Oregon. The Ducks have a bye the week after Penn State and before Indiana.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

feed

Published
Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

Home/Football