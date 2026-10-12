Nebraska’s Matt Rhule Identifies Oregon Threat Beyond Dylan Raiola

The Oregon Ducks enter a must-win matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 7 to keep any hope of playoff contention alive after a shocking loss to the No. 12 UCLA Bruins.

But while the stakes are high against the Cornhuskers, uncertainty remains about who will start at quarterback for the Ducks on Saturday. Dante Moore’s injury status remains unclear, while former Nebraska starter Dylan Raiola was pulled against the Bruins, and Brock Thomas came on in his place.

Oregon quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai, left, talks to quarterback Dylan Raiola during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule opened up about the challenge of preparing Oregon’s offense and three different potential signal callers on the opposing sideline.

He stressed that preparation of playing three different quarterbacks but also the challenge that Oregon's explosive receivers pose, singling out Ducks Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore.

Matt Rhule on Preparing for Oregon’s Quarterbacks

Moore began the season as the team’s starting quarterback. A hard hit on a play against USC, however, saw Moore’s sliding as linebacker Desman Stephens II lowered his shoulder, resulting in a concussion. The quarterback returned to practice after the Ducks’ bye week, but didn’t suit up against the Bruins.

Raiola impressed in his first two games at Oregon. He completed all 11 of his passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns against the Portland State Vikings in his debut off the bench. Entering in for Moore at USC, Raiola led the Ducks to triumph with two touchdowns and 289 yards.

But Thomas replaced Raiola late against the Bruins after he threw two interceptions and completed just six of his 19 passes. Thomas then recorded a touchdown and threw for 156 yards.

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Brock Thomas (12) before the game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether or not Moore could return in Week 7 or if Raiola or Thomas gets the start is all up in the air.

“First, I’ll say we’re preparing for all three quarterbacks, and I have a lot of respect for Dante,” Rhule said. “I don’t know his situation. I hope and pray that he’s okay.”

“Their offense is their offense,” he continued. “They do a great job of stressing you with zone reads and RPOs and different run schemes. Last game, they had some two-tailback Wildcat stuff, what you’re seeing from UCLA, and they did as well, so you’re preparing for, really, honestly, all of it.”

For Rhule, who’s starting under center for the opposing side doesn’t seem to be as impactful as the system surrounding them – at least he says.

“When they had to make a change, and they’ve played the other two quarterbacks, the offense stays very similar,” Rhule said.

Defending Oregon’s Explosive Playmakers

Surrounding whichever quarterback starts are playmakers like receivers Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart and Messiah Hampton, as well as tight end Jamari Johnson. The Ducks also have the running back duo of Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr., whom the Cornhuskers can’t count out.

“You watch them, the backs are great, Dakorien Moore’s fantastic, (Evan) Stewart’s fantastic. They’ve got elite skill,” Rhule said. “To me, it’s not necessarily as much – you know, all the quarterbacks are talented; it’s just really, like, hey, who poses a zone-read running threat because I think that changes a little of how you play. Who poses a quarterback draw threat, and then it just comes back to matching the receivers.”

A pass falls just out of reach of Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“And if you look at us, we’ve done a good job of stopping the run,” he added. “We’ve given up explosive passes, and they have explosive pass receivers, so we have to defend them as much as anything else.”

Oregon’s offense struggled as a whole against UCLA. The offensive line showed cracks throughout the unit, which didn’t help Raiola’s performance. Different playmakers had a hard time finding targets and getting open in coverage.

Like Raiola, the performance against the Bruins was unrecognizable from the one against the Trojans by many contributors on offense. Which version of the offense the Ducks display on Saturday could determine the type of effort required from the Cornhuskers' defense to deliver another surprising result at Autzen Stadium.

Transfer Dylan Raiola Could Face His Former Team

If Raiola starts for the second straight game, he’ll face the program he just transferred out of in the offseason.

“It’s going to be weird, you know, seeing that team across, like I’m not on that team,” Raiola said.

Raiola spent his first two years of college at Nebraska. During that time, he totaled 31 touchdowns and 4,819 passing yards as a two-year starter.

Rhule was reluctant to discuss Raiola during his Monday press conference after acknowledging his performance against the Trojans, stating that he preferred to focus on his team.

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But after the Ducks’ Week 6 loss, Raiola finished his press conference by talking about the bounce-back opportunity vs. the Cornhuskers.

“For two years, that was my home,” Raiola said. “And I truly feel like that. I have relationships I still have on the team.”

Raiola pointed to Rhule, as well as his former offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen and quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas.

“Coach Rhule gave me a chance my first two years of college,” Raiola said. “And nothing but love and respect for him.”

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