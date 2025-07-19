Ducks Digest

New England Patriots' Christian Gonzalez's Physicality Questioned By NFL Insider

NFL executives, coaches and scouts named current New England Patriot Christian Gonzalez among the top 10 cornerbacks in the league. Will the former Oregon Duck continue to exceed expectations and lead an improving Patriots defense?

Lily Crane

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Expectations are higher than ever for the New England Patriots’ defense heading into the 2025 NFL season. Even with plenty of standout additions during the offseason, it’s the third-year cornerback and Oregon Ducks product, Christian Gonzalez, who’s set to be the star of the Patriots’ defensive unit.

NFL Executives, Coaches, Scouts Rank Gonzalez Among Top Cornerbacks

The 23-year-old landed on ESPN’s list of top 10 cornerbacks in the league entering the season. Gonzalez was ranked No. 6 at the position by NFL executives, coaches and scouts.

Denver Broncos’ Pat Surtain II took the No. 1 spot for the second year in a row. Gonzalez joined Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell as the youngest players to grace the top 10.

The former Duck was listed as an honorable mention a year ago but missed 13 games due to injury as a rookie. With a healthy 2024 season, Gonzalez showed why he’s among the top cornerbacks in the league.

"I think Gonzo is the next great one," a veteran NFL assistant said, according to ESPN. "Skills, patience, length. He's the closest thing to (Surtain II). Smooth, big athlete, travels a lot, can matchup against the best guy."

ESPN writer Jeremy Fowler named physicality as an area of improvement for the sixth-ranked cornerback.

"He'll tackle, but I wouldn't call him physical," an NFL coordinator told ESPN. "But he's got the size and coverage skills to put him on the outside and he can handle himself, and he can also come up and play run support and play within the construct of the defense."

Gonzalez Living Up To The Hype

Oregon Ducks defensive back Christian Gonzalez against the Arizona Wildcats
Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Patriots' cornerback played one year under coach Dan Lanning at Oregon after spending his first two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Gonzalez excelled with the Ducks, leading the team in interceptions and earning a spot on the Coaches Pac-12 All-Conference first team in 2022. New England selected him with the No. 17 pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, making him the fourth Oregon defensive back all-time to be drafted in the first round.

In just his four NFL appearances in 2023, Gonzalez totaled 17 tackles, an interception and a sack. His sophomore season in the league was when he broke out as a rising star in the league.

Gonzalez recorded 59 tackles (50 solo), a fumble recovery, 11 passes defended and two interceptions in 2024. He earned himself a spot on the 2024 NFL All-Pro second team.

If Gonzalez continues to improve and sustain an elite level of player, he might very well earn himself a massive contract extension, with his current rookie deal only being worth $15.1 million over four years.

Patriots Bolster Their Defense

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) works with cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) and cornerback Christian Gonzalez
Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) works with cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) and cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England made moves in the offseason to improve their defensive unit. The Patriots added players such as veteran cornerback Carlton Davis, defensive end Milton Williams and linebacker Robert Spillane.

The team struggled in multiple areas defensively in 2024, ranking at the bottom of the league in both pressure rate and sack percentage.

But with a new coach in Mike Vrabel and veteran defenders brought in to support Gonzalez’s production, the franchise has hopes of improving its defensive ranking in 2025.

LILY CRANE

Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.

