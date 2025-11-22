New Recruiting Video Reveals Oregon Ducks' Unique Approach
Recruiting never takes a break in college football. The Oregon Ducks are utilizing one of their biggest matchups of the season as an opportunity to attract top recruits and maintain current commitments.
Ahead of a handful of recruits attending the game against USC, one of Oregon’s top commits showed what makes the Ducks different when it comes to recruiting.
Oregon 2026 offensive line commit Immanuel Iheanacho posted a video on social media on Thursday of the Ducks’ coaching staff and players wishing him a happy birthday. Dan Lanning, offensive line coach A’lique Terry and coordinators Tosh Lupoi and Will Stein expressed their eagerness to welcome the five-star to Eugene in the video.
Recruiting Opportunity for USC Matchup
Iheanacho is one of many Oregon commits set to attend Saturday’s game. Tight end Kendre Harrison and wide receiver Jalen Lott are also expected to be in attendance, while several recruits in the 2027 class may be at the game as well.
Not only is it a matchup between two current top-15 College Football Playoff teams, but ESPN’s College GameDay will be in town. Lanning spoke earlier in the week about how the team is hosting recruits.
“Recruiting is the lifeblood of our program, and for us here, it's always been about quality over quantity,” Lanning said. “About what kind of players do we want to sign, the guys they're going to fit our mold, and then always looking kind of big picture down the road. What's that look like for your team?”
“What's going to be available for your team postseason as you're trying to develop that? But we have a staff that's dedicated to that, evaluating that at all times and always number one for us, we'll be able to be keeping the players that we have on our current rosters, as well as the additions that we can add in the future.”
“But weekends like this, with the distractions, with all the pieces that are going on, can be huge weekends for you in recruiting,” he continued. “And we've been able to live off of moments like that here in the past and certainly want to be able to take advantage of it this weekend.”
Where the Ducks’ 2026 Recruiting Class Ranks
Oregon's recruiting class is currently ranked third in 2026, per On3. The Trojans’ 2026 class is ranked first, while Georgia is ahead of the Ducks at No. 2.
Lanning’s program has five five-star commitments, 11 four-star commitments, and three three-star commitments for 19 commitments overall. Oregon has more five-star commitments than any other school, but USC and Georgia both have 30-plus commitments in total.
The week 13 matchup also marks a big recruiting weekend for the Trojans as both programs are establishing themselves as two of the biggest recruiting powerhouses not only in the Big Ten but in the nation.
Whoever leaves Autzen Stadium victorious on Saturday keeps themselves in contention to make the postseason. The impacts of the matchup may extend beyond just the 2025 season, with the recruiting battle taking place.