Oregon Fans Will Love What Center Iapani Laloulu Said About Forgoing NFL Draft

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks will be expected to be active in the transfer portal once again this offseason, hoping to fill gaps left behind by players who are going to be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft as well as some players who may be graduating or transferring out themselves.

One position the Ducks won’t have to worry about is center, as Ducks center Poncho Laloulu took to social media after the Ducks win over James Madison in the first round of the College Football Playoff to declare that he will be returning to Eugene next fall.

Laloulu Speaks On Why He Made Decision To Return To Eugene For One More Year

Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) and Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) leave the field after the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Laloulu spoke with the media about his decision to return to Eugene in 2026, saying it was a decision he had to discuss with his family.

“It wasn't an easy decision but it was a decision I made with the Lord, just praying every day and talking to my family and coaches, getting some insight from some of the brothers that are in the NFL too, to see what I should do.”

Laloulu clearly did his due diligence on the big decision, while ultimately choosing to stay in Eugene to develop. The Ducks get a huge boost with his return on the field but also off the field - he is a huge leader on the team and his maturity showed in the decision process.

Laloulu's Return Could Influence Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore's Decision

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore greets Duck fans at the Moshofsky Sports Center before the College Football Playoff game between Oregon and James Madison Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some on social media have began to ponder whether or not the decision by Laloulu will influence the decision by Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, who is projected by many including NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr to be a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft if he declares. If Moore does return, he’ll do so knowing the same center that snapped him the ball this season will be there for him waiting in Eugene.

It’s possible Laloulu’s return could also influence other players, maybe some even on the defensive side of the ball. Laloulu has been one of if not the best offensive lineman for the Ducks this season, and him returning would give Oregon a caliber of player that could help lead an offensive line to a national championship or deep playoff run.

Laloulu Will Be Able To Mentor Incoming Offensive Linemen

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The decision by Laloulu to return will give Oregon some stability on the offensive line going forward. While it is unclear which Ducks on the offensive line will declare for the NFL Draft or return to Eugene, Laloulu will be able to be a mentor to younger players joining the flock, such as five-star offensive tackle signee Immanuel Iheanacho, who is slated to be one of the most exciting prospects to ever come to Eugene and play for Oregon.

While things can change, as of now the estimated number of Ducks offensive lineman that they are predicted to lose is five, either because they have run out of collegiate eligibility after the conclusion of the Ducks' season or will be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.