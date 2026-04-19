Former Oregon star tight end Kenyon Sadiq enters the 2026 NFL Draft with the potential to be the next star at his position, and what he accomplished in his three seasons with the Ducks further proves that case.

Outside of this past season being named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year and a finalist for the Mackey Award, Sadiq finished his final year with Oregon, recording 51 receptions, 560 yards, and eight touchdowns, while averaging 11.0 yards per catch.

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sadiq’s eight touchdowns were the most by a tight end in the FBS during the 2025 season. His offensive talent played a critical role in leading the Ducks to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl. The Ducks would ultimately fall 56-22 to the Indiana Hoosiers, coming two wins short of winning their first national championship in program history.

Why Kenyon Sadiq Could Be a Star NFL Tight End

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Now entering the draft, Sadiq has the potential to be a reliable receiving threat, especially in the red zone, for whichever NFL team selects him, much like he was with the Ducks. Sadiq is projected to be one of the top offensive prospects in the draft and could be selected early or in the middle of the first round.

According to Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI, Sadiq is rated as the highest Oregon player in the draft at No. 14 overall. Sadiq is also the highest-ranked tight end, which makes sense given that he’s expected to be the first player at his position taken off the board.

When drafted, Sadiq will join Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson as a former Oregon player at his position to play in the NFL. In his rookie season after being selected by the Rams with the No. 46 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Ferguson collected 11 receptions, 231 yards, and three touchdowns.

Some argue that Sadiq could record similar numbers in his rookie season and may have an even better first year than Ferguson in the NFL. It all depends on where he’s drafted.

Sadiq's Record Breaking NFL Combine Performance

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Along with a dominant performance in his final season with the Ducks, Sadiq impressed at the NFL Combine, gaining the attention of several scouts. During the combine, Sadiq made history with his 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds and measured an 11-1 broad jump.

Sadiq’s speed, athleticism, and length as a tight end are several strengths he possesses heading into the draft. Depending on which NFL team selects him, Sadiq has the potential to make an immediate impact.

Sadiq could be a key contributor to a Super Bowl contender or be the piece that helps an NFL franchise take a step forward. It all depends on where he falls in the draft. Potential landing spots for Sadiq in the draft include the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, and Philadelphia Eagles, among others.

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, running from April 23 to 25, with the event being broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network.

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