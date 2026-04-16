Former Pro Bowler Reveals What Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq Can Bring To NFL Team

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq is getting closer to hearing his name called in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. Sadiq is projected to be the first tight end taken off the board on draft night. Former NFL Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker went on the show "Good Morning Football" to discuss what he’s seen out of Sadiq.

Delanie Walker on Kenyon Sadiq's Skillset

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Delanie Walker knows Kenyon Sadiq personally and has even mentored him. Walker had a similar play style in his playing days to Sadiq. Walker played in the NFL from 2006-2019 with the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans. He made three Pro Bowls and had career totals of 504 receptions, 5,888 receiving yards, and 37 total touchdowns.

Walker said the offense Oregon ran with Sadiq gave him flexibility for him to play in different spots.

“Being at Oregon and being able to move around in a heavy pass set offense, that gives him the ability to read coverages, know where the zone’s at, and again, I think he will be the guy who motions around to get him off the line,” Walker said. “Give him an ability to get free releases to be able to show the speed and get in the open field and make plays.”

No. 18-Delanie Walker: Tennessee Titans tight end Walker (82) races up the field for a first down against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at Hard Rock Stadium Sept. 9, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Nas Titans 9 9 Main | George Walker IV / Tennessean.com, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Sadiq is a versatile tight end that could end up playing multiple positions on the field for whichever team ends up selecting him.

“I think any team who gets him is going to have the ability to put him in any different positions: fullback, tight end, even putting him in the slot or putting him outside single receiver, getting him that matchup with a safety or smaller linebacker,” Walker said. “The possibilities for him to touch the sky is going to be crazy.”

Kenyon Sadiq Player Profile

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq hauls in a touchdown catch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kenyon Sadiq measured in a 6-3, 241 pounds at the 2026 NFL Combine. His NFL Next Gen stats prospect grade of 6.46 translates to becoming a “good starter within two years.” Sadiq’s total combine score of 93 ranked No. 1 out of all participating tight ends at the 2026 combine.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Kenyon Sadiq is the No. 17 overall ranked prospect on the 2026 NFL Draft board. He is a projected first round selection and the No. 1 ranked tight end in the class.

Sadiq signed with the Ducks as a member of their 2023 high school recruiting class. He was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 4 athlete in the 2023 class per 247Sports. Sadiq played all three of his collegiate football seasons with Oregon from 2023-2025.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates scoring a touch down during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In those three seasons, Sadiq had 80 receptions for 892 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. In 2025, he was named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year and a Second-team All-American. 2025 was his breakout season, where he had 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns.

The last Oregon tight end to be drafted into the NFL was Terrance Ferguson in 2025. Ferguson and Sadiq played together at Oregon in 2023 and 2024. Ferguson was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He had 11 receptions for 231 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie.

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