The NFL Conversation About Justin Herbert Continues After Playoff Loss

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert had another tough playoff outing in the Los Angeles Chargers 16-3 loss at the hands of the New England Patriots in wild card action. The loss dropped Herbert’s NFL playoff record to 0-3.

Justin Herbert Struggles in Playoff Loss

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) participates in early pregame warmups against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Chargers offense was only able to muster up three points on the road against the Patriots. They finished with 207 total yards and Herbert was 19/31 for 159 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. Herbert was sacked six times and lost fumble. It was another forgettable playoff performance for Herbert, who will still be seeking his first playoff win as he enters his seventh season in the NFL next season.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) scrambles as New England Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder (91) defends during the fourth quarter in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Herbert is widely considered to be one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL, but his lack of playoff success has hindered his argument for being in the elite group with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, etc.

There were many issues with the Chargers offense all season long, but Herbert wasn’t one of them. He was able to persevere through a hand injury and helped lead the Chargers to an 11-6 record and a playoff berth. This set him up to shake off his previous two playoff defeats in 2022 to the Jacksonville Jaguars and 2024 to the Houston Texans.

The Chargers offensive line has been battered all season long, allowing defenses to tee off on Herbert. The former Ducks quarterback still needed to play much better against the Patriots. For Herbert to shed the narrative about not being a playoff performer, he’ll have to get back here next season and prove those doubters wrong.

Need a reason to believe in Herbert? Heading into the game, Herbert had taken an NFL‑leading 129 hits, 18 more than any other quarterback. The Eugene-native faced 268 pressures — 39 more than any quarterback, including 109 quick pressures, the only NFL quarterback over 100. His ability to deliver under pressure is impressive.

With some changes in the offensive line to support the quarterback, Herbert's best NFL days can be in front of him.

It will be interesting to see what things change with the Chargers offense next season. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman should be under some heat after having an offensive output in a playoff game like this. If Herbert is the star quarterback that they are paying him to be, there is no reason for this offense to struggle like they have. Part of that falls on the offensive coordinator.

MORE: What Dan Lanning Said After Oregon's Loss to Indiana

MORE: Instant Takeaways From Oregon's Playoff Loss to Indiana

MORE: Dante Moore NFL Outlook Comes Into Focus After Peach Bowl Loss

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Former Oregon Quarterbacks' Losing Streak in NFL Playoffs

Dec 19, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) embrace following the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The loss for Herbert and the Chargers continued a playoff drought for Oregon quarterbacks starting in NFL playoff games. Former Ducks starting playoff games at quarterback have now lost five in a row, the last win coming in from Marcus Mariota with the Tennessee Titans in the 2017 season.

Since that game, Mariota and Bo Nix have each lost a playoff game while Herbert has lost three. The next opportunity for a former Duck quarterback to pick up a playoff win will be Nix when his Denver Broncos host the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round next weekend.

The Broncos earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC, giving them a bye straight to the divisional round. Will Nix be able to knock off Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to snap this streak of playoff losses from former Ducks quarterbacks?