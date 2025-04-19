Best NFL Draft Landing Spots for Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel? Dolphins, Jets, Rams
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is most likely going to be the 15th Oregon quarterback selected in the NFL Draft. Gabriel is expected by many draft analysts to be a Day 3 pick, slated to be selected between the fourth and seventh rounds. Where could Gabriel go? More importantly, which team would set up Gabriel for the most successful NFL career?
Gabriel had a stellar collegiate career, setting the record in the 2024 season with Oregon for the most touchdowns by any collegiate player ever, with 155. Gabriel spent three seasons with UCF before transferring to Oklahoma, where Gabriel led the Big 12 in touchdowns, completion percentage, and yards/game. Gabriel then transferred to Oregon where he would lead the Ducks to an undefeated Big Ten season and a Rose Bowl berth.
Gabriel's strengths are his quick decision making and his ability to protect the football, he excels in a run-pass option game plan. Gabriel weaknesses are essentially his size. He stands officially at 5’11 and 201 pounds. Could some NFL teams scoff at the 5-11 mark and pass on Gabriel? It’s a possibility, but Russell Wilson (5-11) and Kyler Murray (5-10) have proven their is a path to success for shorter quarterbacks.
Which teams would be best suited to give Gabriel the best chance for a long and successful NFL career? Three teams jump to mind.
The New York Jets need a quarterback with Aaron Rodgers now out the door. The Jets also boast an offense with elite skill players, Garrett Wilson, the former first-round pick in 2022 has blossomed into a star wideout, reeling in 101 catches for 1,104 yards last season. The only real competition Gabriel would face in training camp would be quarterback Justin Fields, who has now bounced around a few teams since being drafted in 2021.
The Miami Dolphins are an intriguing team to look at for a potential landing spot for Dillon Gabriel. His quick passing game would work well with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s system. Gabriel could also be seen as a safety valve for the Dolphins considering current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has faced numerous concussions in his career. Additionally, both Tagovailoa and Gabriel are left-handed quarterbacks.
Tagovailoa also recently put his house up for sale in south Miami, fueling rumors he could be traded before the NFL Draft.
The Los Angeles Rams have shown that they are not afraid of picking a quarterback in the later rounds, they took Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the fourth round of the 2023 draft. Rams coach Sean McVay would be an excellent mentor to Gabriel, and sitting behind quarterback Matthew Stafford in the twilight of his career could do wonders for Dillon Gabriel as well.
The Rams have excellent weapons, with receiver Puka Nacua already making headlines as one of the best receivers in the league. Newcomer Davante Adams could provide a spark for Gabriel if he were to take over the reigns from Stafford going into the next few seasons. The Rams also have the best defense of any of the three teams mentioned, with their defensive line giving them a ton of production last season.