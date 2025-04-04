NFL Draft Quarterback Projection: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Slides?
The Oregon Ducks will have the opportunity to have back-to-back starting quarterbacks selected in the NFL Draft for the first time since the early 2000's when Kellen Clemens and Dennis Dixon were leading the Ducks. Clemens was selected in the 2006 draft, while Dixon was taken in the 2008 draft.
Fast forward to today, where Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel will have the opportunity to accomplish the same feat. Last year, Nix was taken in the first round by the Denver Broncos with the 12th pick in the first round. This year, Nix's successor, Dillon Gabriel, is projected to hear his name called come draft week.
Jordan Reid of ESPN said that Gabriel's production and experience is what makes him stand out as a prospect.
"Gabriel was one of the most productive quarterbacks in college football history, as the left-handed passer threw for 18,722 yards and 155 touchdowns over six college seasons, including stints at UCF (2019-21) and Oklahoma (2022-23) before he transferred to Oregon. He thrived with the Ducks, leading them to a 13-0 regular-season record and a Big Ten championship," Reid said.
Among his traits, Reid pointed out that Gabriel's accuracy and mental processing are among his better traits in his arsenal.
"His touch, anticipation and accuracy were noteworthy, as he had multiple layered throws that caught my attention. He understands his limitations and is able to see windows before they open and throw the ball to spots he expects targets to reach," Reid said.
Reid has Gabriel as his No. 9 quarterback on his quarterback ranking list. Interestingly enough, Reid has former Oregon and current Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough as the No. 5 quarterback in the draft class.
The Ducks' quarterback was projected as a mid-Day 3 pick by Reid, leaving him as one three quarterbacks expected to be taken between rounds 4-7.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote that Gabriel has the prospect profile to carve out a role in the NFL.
"Gabriel is an older and smaller QB prospect, but he offers a tremendous amount of game experience and productivity. He operates with poise and confidence from the pocket. He’s an effective scrambler who is able to elude pressure and make plays outside of the pocket. . . . He’s a gamer with enough good tape to have a chance to become a decent backup," Zierlein said.
Despite not being listed as a top quarterback prospect in the draft class, Gabriel should find a place on an NFL roster and immediately compete for a backup position.
Gabriel said that he makes it known who he is to NFL teams during the pre-draft process.
"They know exactly who they're getting in me; hopefully, the same for them. That's been easy for me, knowing that. And that's all I can really control. Easier said than done, but as I said before, I'm looking forward to the challenge and growth as a person," Gabriel said.
The left-handed gunslinger is expected to become the 15th Oregon quarterback selected in the program's history.