Latest NFL Draft Prediction Reveals Which Oregon Ducks Star Will Be Picked First

The Oregon Ducks have become a feeder to the NFL Draft, and three more former Ducks have been projected to be off the board in the first two rounds in ESPN's Matt Miller's latest mock draft. One former Oregon star is beginning to emerge from the rest as tight end Kenyon Sadiq is consistent predicted to be a first-round pick.

In addition to Sadiq going in the first round, Ducks offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon and safety Dillon Thieneman are projected to be selected in the second round.

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Kenyon Sadiq Joins Recent Super Bowl Champions

Sadiq is one of the top tight ends in the upcoming NFL Draft and will be a name to watch for in the first round. In Miller’s mock draft, Sadiq is selected No. 23 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles. With his selection, he would also be the first tight end taken off the board.

Sadiq is coming off a breakout performance, recording 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025. Sadiq missed one game this season but still had the most touchdown receptions and the second-most receiving yards on the team.

The Philadelphia Eagles will have three tight ends hit free agency this offseason, including star Dallas Goedert. With that, if Sadiq falls to pick 23, the Eagles would be an ideal landing spot for him.

Sadiq spent three seasons with Oregon before declaring for the NFL Draft. The 2025 season was his first stepping up as the No. 1 tight end. Even if the Eagles re-sign Goedert, Sadiq has shown his patience throughout his time with Oregon, and the Eagles would still be an ideal fit for him. Goedert recently turned 31, and the franchise could use young talent at the position.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillon Thieneman Joins Talented Defense with Houston Texans

Thieneman transferred from Purdue to Oregon ahead of the 2025 season. In Miller’s mock draft, Thieneman falls out of the first round, but not far, with the Texans selecting him No. 38 overall. The Texans hold Washington’s second-round pick from a trade package for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and would use the selection on Thieneman.

The Ducks’ safety stepped right in with the program and became an immediate playmaker. He finished the season with 92 total tackles, one sack, and two interceptions. One of the interceptions was a game-winner against the Penn State Nittany Lions in overtime.

The Houston Texans have a dominant defense under coach Demeco Ryans. With Thieneman’s talent and ability to make big plays when needed most, the Oregon safety could ease right in as a starter.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans stands on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Thieneman is among the top three safeties in the draft, including Ohio State’s Caleb Downs and Toledo’s Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. If the position starts going early based on team needs, it would not be a surprise if Thieneman jumps into the first round.

Emmanuel Pregnon to the Chargers as an Immediate Starter

Pregnon will join the Los Angeles Chargers with pick No. 55 in the NFL Draft, according to Miller's prediction. The Chargers' offensive line was hit hard with injuries in 2025, and boosting the position would be a big help for Los Angeles in a challenging AFC West.

Not only do the Chargers need offensive line help, but Pregnon would be joining former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert. Pregnon is one of the top guards in the draft, and with the Chargers, he could become an immediate starter.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pregnon spent two seasons with the USC Trojans before transferring to Oregon for his final year. He was listed as the No. 21 player in the transfer portal and the No. 3 interior offensive lineman, according to 247Sports. He stepped right in with the Ducks and helped create holes for the run game.

Oregon averaged 198.6 rushing yards per game, scoring 35 rushing touchdowns last season. With the ground game having momentum, the Ducks had one of the top offenses in college football, averaging 452.6 total yards per game.

Pregnon can translate well into the NFL, and with his ability to play either guard position, teams will target him in the draft. If selected by the Chargers, Pregnon can help the run game gain momentum, which will help Herbert and the offense drive down the field.

Similar to Thieneman, Pregnon could jump into the first round as well. He is one of the top offensive guards available, and if the position goes quickly, Pregnon may not fall to No. 55.

The Oregon Ducks had 10 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft and are once again set to be well represented. Oregon has become a clear pipeline to the NFL with its development success, and the Ducks will likely see multiple players selected within the first two rounds.

