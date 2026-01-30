Emmanuel Pregnon Unites with Oregon Ducks Legend in NFL Mock Draft

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon declared for the 2026 NFL Draft and could wind up with one of the program’s most notable alumni, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Los Angeles Chargers hold the No. 22 overall pick, and TheDraftNetwork released a mock draft where the franchise selects Pregnon. If Pregnon were to go to the Chargers at No. 22 overall, he would team up with Herbert, and it would be the second year in a row that the Oregon Ducks had an offensive lineman selected in the first round.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks on before the game against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Emmanuel Pregnon’s Time with Oregon Proves Fit with Chargers

Pregnon transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2025 season after two years with the USC Trojans. He was listed as the No. 21 player in the transfer portal and the No. 3 interior offensive lineman, according to 247Sports.

Despite spending just one season with Oregon, Pregnon made an immediate impact with the Ducks, playing a vital role in the team’s success in running the ball.

While the Ducks had immense talent at the running back position this past season, the offensive line did well in creating holes for the players to run through. Oregon averaged 198.6 rushing yards per game, scoring 35 rushing touchdowns. With the ability to run the ball at a high level, the Ducks had one of the top offenses in college football, averaging 452.6 total yards per game.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Pregnon helping boost the Oregon Ducks’ run game, his abilities can translate well into the NFL, and he could be a perfect fit for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers have two talented offensive tackles in Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, but were without both for the majority of the 2025 NFL season. Having both tackles return and adding an elite interior linemen in Pregnon could be just what the former Oregon Ducks quarterback needs to find success with the Chargers.

If Pregnon is selected by the Chargers, he can help the ground game open up with running back Omarion Hampton. By fielding an offensive line that can get the ground game going, the entire offense will open up, giving Herbert a chance to push the team down the field.

Nov 30, 2019; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) waits in a tunnel during senior day introductions before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Though Herbert and Pregnon did not overlap during their time with the Oregon Ducks, the two can find themselves on the same team in 2026 and compete together in a challenging AFC West division.

Oregon Ducks Pipeline to the NFL Continues

The Oregon Ducks have been represented in the first round of the NFL Draft every year since 2020. The program continues to prove to be a pipeline into the NFL, notably with the offensive line position.

If Pregnon is selected, that would mean the Ducks have produced a first-round offensive lineman in back-to-back years. Former Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. was selected by the Washington Commanders with the No. 29 overall pick in 2025.

Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. speaks during Oregon football’s media day Monday, July 29, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

In 2021, former Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell was selected No. 7 overall and has since become a notable offensive lineman in the NFL with the Detroit Lions.

The Ducks had two players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, and there is a high possibility they will have multiple selections this year. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq is a top player to watch for this year as well.

