Emmanuel Pregnon Unites with Oregon Ducks Legend in NFL Mock Draft
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon declared for the 2026 NFL Draft and could wind up with one of the program’s most notable alumni, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
The Los Angeles Chargers hold the No. 22 overall pick, and TheDraftNetwork released a mock draft where the franchise selects Pregnon. If Pregnon were to go to the Chargers at No. 22 overall, he would team up with Herbert, and it would be the second year in a row that the Oregon Ducks had an offensive lineman selected in the first round.
Emmanuel Pregnon’s Time with Oregon Proves Fit with Chargers
Pregnon transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2025 season after two years with the USC Trojans. He was listed as the No. 21 player in the transfer portal and the No. 3 interior offensive lineman, according to 247Sports.
Despite spending just one season with Oregon, Pregnon made an immediate impact with the Ducks, playing a vital role in the team’s success in running the ball.
While the Ducks had immense talent at the running back position this past season, the offensive line did well in creating holes for the players to run through. Oregon averaged 198.6 rushing yards per game, scoring 35 rushing touchdowns. With the ability to run the ball at a high level, the Ducks had one of the top offenses in college football, averaging 452.6 total yards per game.
With Pregnon helping boost the Oregon Ducks’ run game, his abilities can translate well into the NFL, and he could be a perfect fit for the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers have two talented offensive tackles in Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, but were without both for the majority of the 2025 NFL season. Having both tackles return and adding an elite interior linemen in Pregnon could be just what the former Oregon Ducks quarterback needs to find success with the Chargers.
If Pregnon is selected by the Chargers, he can help the ground game open up with running back Omarion Hampton. By fielding an offensive line that can get the ground game going, the entire offense will open up, giving Herbert a chance to push the team down the field.
Though Herbert and Pregnon did not overlap during their time with the Oregon Ducks, the two can find themselves on the same team in 2026 and compete together in a challenging AFC West division.
Oregon Ducks Pipeline to the NFL Continues
The Oregon Ducks have been represented in the first round of the NFL Draft every year since 2020. The program continues to prove to be a pipeline into the NFL, notably with the offensive line position.
If Pregnon is selected, that would mean the Ducks have produced a first-round offensive lineman in back-to-back years. Former Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. was selected by the Washington Commanders with the No. 29 overall pick in 2025.
In 2021, former Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell was selected No. 7 overall and has since become a notable offensive lineman in the NFL with the Detroit Lions.
The Ducks had two players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, and there is a high possibility they will have multiple selections this year. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq is a top player to watch for this year as well.
Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.Follow Angelamiele811