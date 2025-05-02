NFL Rookie of the Year Odds: Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Behind Shedeur Sanders
At the 2025 NFL Draft, the Oregon Ducks broke the program record with 10 players being picked in the NFL franchise. If that wasn't enough, seven undrafted free agents signed three-year contracts as they embark on their professional journeys. Out of all former Ducks drafted, Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel has the best odds of winning an offseason award.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, however, Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has better odds than Gabriel when it comes to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year than Gabriel, despite Sanders being picked two rounds after Gabriel.
For some context, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is the only Duck to have won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. In 2020, Herbert broke the record for most passing touchdowns by a rookie (31) and most pass completions by a rookie (396). He threw for 4,336 total passing yards and finished his rookie campaign on a four-game winning streak,
No one from Oregon has ever being named the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.
All of the following opening odds come according to FanDuel. Here are Oregon's odds to have the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year winner:
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (+8000, 24th best odds)
"We spent a lot of time with Dillon throughout this process, brought him in right after the combine, did obviously the private visit and workouts out in Eugene. Decorated college career, very accurate, very poised, throws with anticipation, good mobility. We just thought he had a really well-rounded game."- Celeveland general manager Andrew Berry
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Terrance Ferguson (+10000, tied for 25th best odds)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (+15000, tied for 31st best odds)
San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan James (+15000, tied for 31st best odds)
Washington Commanders offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. (+30000, tied for 70th best odds)
Here are Oregon's odds to have the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year winner:
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (+4000, tied for 18th best odds)
“He has Steelers DNA. For us, it starts inside and up front. This is a guy that is capable of dominating that space versus the run and the pass. We are excited about having him. Really excited about getting him in here and getting started."- Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jordan Burch (+10000, tied for 28th best odds)
Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell (+20000, tied for 48th best odds)
It's worth pointing out that Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jeffrey Bassa were not even listed with odds.
MORE: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Dillon Gabriel More Talented Than Shedeur Sanders?
MORE: What 4-Star Recruit Camren Hamiel Said About 'Surprising' Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning
MORE: Bo Nix Celebrates At Brother Tez Johnson's NFL Draft Party: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie
Even further on who from the 2024 Oregon team will be pursuing a professional football career, four players have accepted rookie mini-camp invitations.
Cornerback Kam Alexander - Seattle Seahawks
Linebacker Jestin Jacobs - Miami Dolphins
Offensive lineman Marcus Harper II - Indianapolis Colts
Offensive lineman Nishad Strother - Baltimore Ravens
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.