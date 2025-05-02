Matayo Uiagalelei Headlines Future Oregon Ducks First Round NFL Draft Picks
With the 2025 NFL Draft complete and the Oregon Ducks having a program record 10 athletes selected, the “Pro Ducks” slogan is more apt than ever. As the attention now shifts towards the college football season, the 2026 NFL Draft summer scouting section is currently underway. This is the time of year when coaches, analysts, and personnel sift through film to make preliminary boards of potential prospects that will be monitored throughout the 2025 playing schedule.
In ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid’s “way too early” mock draft, three Oregon Ducks received first-round placements. Transfer offensive tackle Isaiah World was slotted sixth overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei came off the board at 26th overall, joining the Washington Commanders, and transfer safety Dillon Thieneman was picked 32nd overall to the Kansas City Chiefs. Once again, Oregon was among the schools with the most selections.
“The Raiders could use more protection for quarterback Geno Smith, especially with Kolton Miller's long-term future with the franchise in question. He's a free agent after the season. World is a 6-foot-8, 312-pound Nevada transfer who has improved each season. He broke out in 2024, giving up only five pressures and zero sacks. World is an agile pass protector who needs to add strength. But if he thrives in the Big Ten in 2025, don't be surprised if he is the first tackle off the board," Reid said.
World is as talented a prospect as the Oregon Ducks have had since Detroit Lions All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell was enrolled on campus, and that’s with first-round draft pick Josh Conerly Jr having just left after an All-American season for offensive line coach A’Lique Terry.
Former Ducks offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz had high praise for World, alluding that the first time he saw him in action, he knew he’d be a top-10 pick.
MORE: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Dillon Gabriel More Talented Than Shedeur Sanders?
MORE: What 4-Star Recruit Camren Hamiel Said About 'Surprising' Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning
MORE: Bo Nix Celebrates At Brother Tez Johnson's NFL Draft Party: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie
“Edge rusher is a clear weak spot on the Commanders' roster. Uiagalelei took a major step forward as a sophomore in 2024, with 10.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. At 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, he is a versatile edge rusher who already has an established repertoire of pass-rush moves. Coach Dan Quinn would love him rushing the passer in D.C.," Reid wrote.
Uiagalelei needs no introduction to Ducks fans as he’s been a staple for coaches Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi’s defense for the past two seasons. The 6-5, 270-pound behemoth is coming off an incredibly productive season and still has room for improvement. Uiagalelei, still just 19 years old, can rise closer to the top ten of this draft if he can string a third consecutive season of improved production.
As for Thieneman, he’ll have the largest curve for these projected Ducks as he steps into a major role for the Oregon defense.
“Bryan Cook and Mike Edwards are free agents after the 2025 season, which leaves Kansas City's long-term safety outlook unclear. Thieneman is rugged and plays with urgency. In run support, he fires up the alley with aggression and seeks out contact. He also makes the most of his opportunities around the ball, recording six interceptions and two forced fumbles in 2023 at Purdue. Now at Oregon, he's expected to be a firm final line of defense for the Ducks," Reid said in closing.
Thieneman's quickness and high-level IQ should make for a seamless transition, but if all else fails, his physicality will be his calling card. As solid as they come, Thieneman will have an opportunity to solidify himself in a talented safety class.