NFL Insider Shares Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Depth Chart Insight
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is facing a tough task when evaluating his quarterback competition between rookies Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. With Gabriel and Pickett out of the first preseason game with hamstring injuries, did Sanders' strong performance jump him up the depth chart?
Before Cleveland's 30-10 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers, the Browns released an unofficial depth chart:
- Starting quarterback: veteran Joe Flacco
- Back-up quarterback: former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett
- Quarterback No. 3: Heisman-Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel
- Quarterback No. 4: former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders
Will Sanders move up the ranks, after completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns?
Sanders' poise in the pocket and strong arm led many to believe he made the case to jump Gabriel on the depth chart. However, after the game, NFL Insider Zac Jackson shared that Gabriel still has the upper hand on Sanders in the coaching staff's evaluations.
"Gabriel is ahead of Sanders in the eyes of the coaching staff, but rarely in training camp has that position matched what we’ve seen on the field," Jackson said. "If Pickett and Gabriel are back to full participation, it's impossible to predict how the reps will be divided this week. Stefanski, as is his trademark, won’t answer questions about his plans or any player’s potential availability."
While the rookies transition to the NFL and make every rep count, Jackson also shared that Flacco will likely be named the starting quarterback.
Kevin Stefanski Provides Injury Update On Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett
Before Gabriel tweaked his hamstring, he was cruising in training camp and impressing Stefanski.
However, the status for both Gabriel and Pickett for Cleveland's preseason game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 16 is uncertain. Stefanski seemed optimistic they could see playing time though.
“That’s the hope. We’ll see how it progresses. I think with all these injuries, you gotta take it as one day at a time," said Stefanski.
Gabriel was able to practice at a limited capacity in the Browns' joint practice vs. Carolina, so it appears that his continued participation would indicate that he hasn't had any setbacks to his hamstring.
Pickett hasn't practiced fully since July 26.
Will Sanders Or Gabriel Start Preseason Week Two?
The NFL preseason is a huge opportunity for Gabriel to show why the Browns drafted the former Duck in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
How much longer will Oregon Ducks fans have to wait a little longer to watch their Heisman trophy finalist in his first NFL action? Will Sanders get the start again vs. the Eagles? Will Stefanski opt to start a different quarterback in hopes to better evaluate the quarterback depth?
Stefanski has not given any indication to who will start, yet. However he did say the plan for Sanders is to feed him "a ton of reps again next week" against the Eagles.
Browns Preseason Schedule
Cleveland has joint practices and a game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, Aug 16 at 1 p.m. ET. The Browns' third preseason game is vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. ET.