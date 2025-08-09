Ducks Digest

Social Media Reacts To Shedeur Sanders as Dillon Gabriel Sits Out With Injury

The war for the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback job continues, and with former Oregon Duck Dillon Gabriel out due to a hamstring injury, rookie Shedeur Sanders' performance against the Carolina Panthers draws reactions.

Ally Osborne

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) reacts after the game at Bank of America Stadium.
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) reacts after the game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
With the first weekend of preseason NFL games underway, the Cleveland Browns' quarterback competition continues. Due to injuries to Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel as well as Kenny Pickett,

Cleveland started Shedeur Sanders at quarterback. Another rookie quarterback, Sanders was considered to be behind Gabriel on the depth chart, but the former Oregon Ducks star might be losing ground as he remains on the sidelines.

On Friday, all eyes were on Sanders as he helped lead the Browns to a 30-10 win against the Carolina Panthers. Sanders completed 60 percent of his passes with 138 yards and two touchdowns.

However, what was truly impressive for Sanders is the continued social media following for the young rookie. Social media lit up again after his first start, campaigning for Sanders to start in the regular season.

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks downfield for a receiver
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks downfield for a receiver during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Social Media Reacts To Shedeur Sanders:

LeBron James Reacts

With all the social media hype surrounding Sanders' two quarters of play, NBA legend Lebron James stepped in with his own perspective on the situation. In a series of two posts, James stepped up to bat to advocate for the rookie.

"That young (king emoji) looking good out there! Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high," James first posted.

"And I don’t wanna hear that 'It’s only preseason' bs," James continued in a separate post. "Cause if he was out there not going in y’all would be on his ass about it! So give credit and grace lames."

Sanders Challenges Cleveland Media

While walking to the locker room, Sanders stopped ESPN Cleveland analyst and Browns media veteran Tony Grossi to call out what Sanders deemed to be unfair coverage of himself.

“I’m hoping you got something positive to say. You only say negative things about me. And I ain’t done nothing to you," Sanders said to Grossi.

That interaction clip also went viral, with Grossi's response to Sanders' debuting doing the same.

"My bottom line on Shedeur Sanders' impressive debut: He put the pressure on QB2 Kenny Pickett and QB3 Dillon Gabriel to get healthy and perform next week," Grossi said on X.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage
Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

How does the reaction to Sanders' debut impact Gabriel?

For those wondering how all this media hype around Sanders impacts Gabriel's chance at the starting job, it's probably minimal. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski admitted earlier in the week that Gabriel's benching is due to an extension of caution, a positive sign he's still very much in the running for starter if he's being safeguarded during the preseason.

“Just being very careful with him. Don’t want to expose him to any unnecessary strain, if you will," Stefanski said.

Gabriel even addressed the way he handles the controversial media reactions regarding the Browns quarterback battle earlier this year.

"I think the more questions I get asked like that, it just divides the team," Gabriel said in May. "For me, we’re in a room full of not just us – Kenny, Joe and Deshaun. For us, we know how important a healthy QB room is. But also, a team that you want to be a part of."

